Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas: Date, time, and where to watch

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas has been announced, and fans are quite excited. This edition of the tournament, created by Scott Major and Noxcrew, will feature some of the most popular Minecraft creators and streamers in 10 teams of four players. They must compete across a variety of games and events to reach the final Dodgebolt event and emerge victorious.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas.

When does the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas begin?

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas is scheduled to begin on May 3, 2025. This is the first MCC event of the year, so it comes as no surprise that fans are excited to see their favorite streamers back on the screen.

MCC Blank Canvas will see 10 teams of four members each competing across an array of exciting games in a custom Minecraft world. The teams will attempt to accumulate the most amount of coins.

The final segment will feature an elimination round where the top two teams battle it out for victory in the Dodgebolt event. The team that remains standing emerges victorious in the tournament.

What time does Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas begin

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas will begin at 8 PM BST on May 3, 2025.

Here are the timings of the live event across all major time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): Friday, May 3, 2025, at 12:00 PM

Friday, May 3, 2025, at 12:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): Friday, May 3, 2025, at 1:00 PM

Friday, May 3, 2025, at 1:00 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT): Friday, May 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM

Friday, May 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Friday, May 3, 2025, at 3:00 PM

Friday, May 3, 2025, at 3:00 PM Argentina Time (ART): Friday, May 3, 2025, at 4:00 PM

Friday, May 3, 2025, at 4:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Friday, May 3, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Friday, May 3, 2025, at 7:00 PM British Summer Time (BST): Friday, May 3, 2025, at 8:00 PM

Friday, May 3, 2025, at 8:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): Friday, May 3, 2025, at 9:00 PM

Friday, May 3, 2025, at 9:00 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): Friday, May 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM

Friday, May 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): Friday, May 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM

Friday, May 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (GST): Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 12:00 AM

Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 12:00 AM India Standard Time (IST): Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 12:30 AM

Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 12:30 AM Indochina Time (ICT): Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 2:00 AM

Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 2:00 AM China Standard Time (CST): Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 3:00 AM

Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 3:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 4:00 AM

Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 4:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 5:00 AM

Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 5:00 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 7:00 AM

Where to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas

You can watch the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas from streamer links on the official MCC live website (Image via MCC.live)

You can watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas on the Twitch/stream links provided for each player on the official MCC live website. The website will also feature a live countdown till the start of the games alongside links to all players of the 10 teams.

It is important to note that the website acts as a portal for players to access individual streams so that they can watch their favorite streamer's POV from the championship. You will have to click on the streamer's link for individual gameplay or Noxcrew's link to see an overview.

During the MCC Blank Canvas, viewers can also interact with the event in real-time. They can vote to predict the winner of each round and see if their guess comes true at the end of each stage. The live scoreboard on the website will also show a game-wise and player-wise breakdown of all coins collected.

