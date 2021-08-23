Minecraft Championship 16 (MCC): Everything announced so far

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) is one of the most exciting Minecraft events of all time. For those unaware, the newest MCC will be taking place on August 28, which is less than a week away. Some of the most famous and skilled Minecraft players of all time will battle it out to see who the kings (or queens) of 2021 will be.

MCC 16 is slated to be one of the most watched Minecraft events in history, with MCC 15 taking the cake previously. Famous Minecraft content creators such as Dream, Quackity, TommyInnit and CaptainSparklez will face off on August 28 to see who takes home the gold.

Everything players know so far about Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16

Teams

A strong team (Image via Twitter/MCChampionship_)

Listed below are all of the teams and players that will be taking part in the sixteenth installment of the MCC:

Red Rabbits: TommyInnit, WilburSoot, Ph1lzA, Ranboo

Orange Ocelots: TapL, Punz, CaptainPuffy, Shubble

Yellow Yaks: CaptainSparklez, Ponk, HBomb94, GeorgeNotFound

Lime Llamas: Quig, Krtzyy, Jack Manifold, Nihachu

Green Guardians: TheOrionSound, RTGame, Sylvee, Sapnap

Cyan Creepers: PearlescentMoon, PeteZahHutt, PrestonPlayz, Spifey

Aqua Axolotls: Antfrost, Fundy, Tubbo, 5up

Blue Bats: Vixella, JamesTurner, DrGluon, KryticZeuz

Purple Pandas: Smajor, Grian, Smallishbeans, Fruitberries

Pink Parrots: Dream, F1nn5ter, BadBoyHalo, Seapeekay

These are all of the teams that will be competing on August 28, and it's looking to be a fantastic event. In fact, the MCC has crafted a custom medal for the first player to win 5 MCCs. At the moment, HBomb94 has 4 wins, which means he will be winning the medal if the Yellow Yaks win MCC 16.

Events

Event list (Image via noxcrew)

Listed below are all of the mini-games that will be taking place at the MCC 16:

Ace Race Battle Box Big Sales at Build Mart Hole in the Wall Parkour Tag TGTTOSAWAF Sands of Time Sky Battle Survival Games Finale: Dodgebolt

All ten teams will attempt to battle their way through all of these mini-games, to ultimately face off in a game of Dodgebolt.

Last year's MCC 15 Dodgebolt game was an absolute nailbiter, with Dream getting a double kill after his whole team was eliminated. This double kill secured the victory and granted Dream, Michaelmcchill, Quackity and Sapnap the MCC gold.

This is all of the important information that is known at the moment, however their will likely be more information released in the coming days.

The YouTube video above showcases Dream's clutch victory seen in the last MCC.

