Minecraft Chase the Skies update trailer revealed

The much-awaited Minecraft Chase the Skies update has been released for both the Java and Bedrock Editions. This is one of the most influential updates that adds a lot of new features, making both exploration and the multiplayer experience better.
As a part of the official announcement, Mojang Studios has released a trailer on the official YouTube channel, and it is just as great as the update.
Minecraft Chase the Skies update trailer out
The official trailer for the Minecraft Chase the Skies update is out, and it features all the upcoming features in an interesting way. The trailer starts with a shot of a ghastling flying with Steve, who is on a horse with other horses tied with a leash. This frame alone shows three new features: the new ghast variants, craftable saddles, and improved lead mechanics.
Then comes the star of the update: the happy ghast. For those unaware, the happy ghast allows up to four players to fly together. They need to craft the harness, a new item that allows the happy ghast to be controlled. Keen-eyed observers might notice a floating island in the trailer. This is a nod to the new feature that allows gamers to build structures from the happy ghast.
Another shot shows a player keeping the dried ghast in a block of water. This is how they are supposed to turn a dried ghast into a ghastling. The dried ghast requires hydration to turn into a mob. Players can also craft it using ghast tears and soul sand. One shot features a happy ghast with a boat attached to it using leads. This is a unique build that can be made after the update.
A subtle way the trailer shows another new feature is when Steve is running away from the goat. As the goat pushes him off, his friends come to the rescue on the happy ghast, even though they cannot see him. This is a nod to Minecraft's new locator bar, a UI feature that will show the location of nearby players.
This update is even more special for Minecraft Bedrock players, as they can get their hands on the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade, something the game needed desperately. Vibrant Visuals completely changes how the blocky world looks by improving the lighting, shadows, water reflections, volumetric clouds, and much more. Unfortunately, Java Edition players will have to wait a little longer for this feature.
