Minecraft Chase the Skies update is now officially out

Mojang has now released the Minecraft Chase the Skies update for both Java and Bedrock Editions. This is the game's second game drop of 2025, which was announced in March, after which all of its features arrived in snapshots and beta/previews as a test. Now, the update is out on a stable version, which everyone can download and play.

Here is more about the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop, including its release and major features.

Mojang released the new Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop

Mojang first announced this update on March 22, 2025, in Minecraft's first live event of the year. The features of this update shocked the entire community since they were not expecting most of its features, like happy ghasts and Vibrant Visuals.

Soon after their live event, the developers released features for testing. They gradually added other game-changing features and changes as months passed, and eventually gave the game drop a name and release date: June 17, 2025.

Mojang kept teasing the update with several promotional content like pictures, artworks, and videos, before finally dropping it for both Editions.

To download, players can update the Bedrock Edition from the app store of their device and update the Java Edition from Minecraft's official game launcher.

Major features coming with the Minecraft Chase the Skies update

Chase the Skies game drop will bring lots of massive features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's Chase the Skies update will bring features like happy ghasts, craftable saddles, Vibrant Visuals for Bedrock Edition, new music settings for Java Edition, lead changes, and a lot more.

Happy ghast is the main new feature in this game drop. It is a friendly variant of the regular ghast that players can grow through the new dried ghast block. Players will be able to place a new harness item on it and fly around in the game, which is a lot easier than getting an elytra.

After 16 years since the game's release, Mojang is finally making saddles craftable. They will now require three leathers and one iron ingot, which instantly makes it one of the simplest items to get. Lead also got a new crafting recipe since developers replaced the slime ball in the recipe with another string. Lead also received lots of mechanics changes, allowing players to tie two entities with the item and also to the new happy ghast.

Tears is a new music disc coming with the Chase the Skies update that can be obtained by killing a Nether ghast with its own fireball.

Vibrant Visuals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals is one of the biggest features coming with the game drop to Bedrock Edition as of now. It is a complete visual overhaul thanks to Mojang's latest Render Dragon graphics engine. It features new directional lighting, screen space reflections, volumetric fog, emissive textures, and a lot more. This is essentially Mojang's first official shader pack that brings modern graphics technology to their sandbox title.

Like so, there are loads of other great features to check out in the Minecraft Chase the Skies update.

