Minecraft Chunky mod: How to download, install, and use it

When you create a new Minecraft world, the game starts making a new map and loads a few chunks where you are going to spawn for the first time. As you move around, new chunks generate, while the old ones unload temporarily to keep the game light on the device. However, this loading and unloading process can still take a toll on the device, especially when you are traveling fast.

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, the community has created all kinds of mods for practically any need. Chunky is a mod that can fix several lag issues that might be caused by chunks. Here is everything to know about it.

Everything to know about Chunky mod for Minecraft

What is Chunky mod?

In simple terms, the Chunky mod allows you to pre-generate Minecraft chunks quickly and efficiently so that your device does not have to load them when it's actually needed. This will not only instantly show chunks as you move around the world, but it will also keep a consistent FPS.

You can also create many chunk-generation tasks that will keep creating chunks in a particular world. This task can also be paused, resumed, or stopped if needed. During the task, the mod also shows detailed information about chunks processed, percent to completion, ETA, processing rate, and more.

Furthermore, Chunky can be paired with the ChunkyBorder mod, which allows players to create custom world shapes and world borders.

How to download the Chunky mod

The Chunky mod for Minecraft can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via Mojang)

Thankfully, Chunky is compatible with both the Forge and Fabric APIs, which are essential to running any mod in Minecraft. You can search for either of them online, head to their official website, and download the latest installers for them.

Then, you need to install the APIs, which will essentially create a new game installation that will be able to run mods.

Once this is done, you should head over to the CurseForge website, where you will find the Chunky mod for both the Fabric and Forge APIs. Head over to either one of them and download the latest version of the mod if you are playing the 1.20.1 version. You can also search for an older mod version based on the game version.

The mod will be downloaded as a Java file. It can then be transferred to the mods folder inside the game's main directory.

Once everything is done, you can open the official game launcher and run the new modded Minecraft version.

How to use the Chunky mod

First, you must understand that the Chunky mod only works with commands. Hence, you need to activate cheats on a world in order to input commands and use the mod.

When cheats are activated in a world, you can start by typing '/chunk start' to start the chunk-generation task. The '/chunk' will be the main command input, after which you can type 'pause' to pause generation, 'continue' to resume the generation, 'cancel' to stop the generation, etc.

Apart from these basic commands, the CurseForge page for the Chunky mod has all the commands that can be used to operate it.