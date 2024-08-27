Minecraft CIT Resewn mod: Features, installation guide, and more

What is Minecraft's CIT Resewn mod? The answer can be a little technical, but players may have experienced it before if they've ever used mods like Optifine or sites like MCPatcher. Put plainly, the CIT Resewn mod is a standalone modification that utilizes MCPatcher's Custom Item Textures (CIT) without installing Optifine or using MCPatcher.

With this Minecraft mod, resource packs can modify the appearance of in-game items based on a wide selection of different conditions. Ordinary players who don't use resource packs likely won't need this mod. It's much more useful for fans who make resource packs or those who use them.

How to install the CIT Resewn mod for Minecraft

There are a few requirements for downloading CIT Resewn in Minecraft (Image via Shsupercm/Modrinth)

The CIT Resewn mod in Minecraft will require the Fabric mod loader and the Fabric API to work as intended. Fortunately, all of these requirements can be easily met, and it will only require a little knowledge of one's computer to get the mod up and running.

The process is detailed below in steps for convenience:

Head to https://fabricmc.net/use/installer/. Then, download and run either the Windows installer or the universal .jar for Fabric. This will open an installation wizard. Select a version of Fabric you'd like to use with CIT Resewn (the mod currently supports Fabric versions from 1.17 to 1.20.4) and press the install button. You'll be notified when Fabric is finished installing. Next up, head to https://modrinth.com/mod/cit-resewn and download the version of CIT Resewn that matches your version of Fabric from Step 1. Lastly, head to https://modrinth.com/mod/fabric-api and download the version of the Fabric API that matches your Fabric and CIT Resewn mod versions. The mod and the Fabric API should both be downloaded as .jar files at this point. Open your Minecraft Launcher client. Select Java Edition from the game list and then the Installations tab above the splash art. Hover over the listing for Fabric and click on the folder button, which should bring you to a root directory where a "mods" folder can be found (if the folder isn't there, create one). Move the .jar files for the Fabric API and CIT Resewn mods and place them in the mods folder.

What to know about the CIT Resewn mod's features once installed

CIT Resewn allows for custom item textures to be rendered by resource packs in Minecraft (Image via Shsupercm/Mojang)

By default, the CIT Resewn mod doesn't do much on its own. However, the mod allows those who enjoy making their own resource packs or are using one that requires Custom Item Textures to do so without needing to rely on Optifine. This is especially useful since some players have noted that Optifine no longer provides the same performance improvements as it once did.

Moreover, while Optifine does provide Custom Item Textures, it also implements other changes that aren't always desired. Some fans have reported that Optifine is causing performance impacts in a negative sense instead of a positive one. There may be a time when players want their Custom Item Textures without resorting to Optifine to ensure consistent framerates.

As previously noted, this Minecraft mod is a technical one and doesn't introduce new content or any impactful changes on its own. It simply opens the door and allows items to have alterations made to them with resource packs, especially those that were formerly compatible with the likes of Optifine and MCPatcher.

A few final notes on Minecraft's CIT Resewn mod

In addition to requiring the Fabric API, it's recommended that players download the Cloth Config API and the Mod Menu modifications. These will allow them to configure additional settings for CIT Resewn in case they're required, including disabling the mod entirely if it's causing any potential conflicts with other modifications.

Additionally, while CIT Resewn isn't designed to be compatible with Optifine, it should work well with other performance mods like Sodium.

