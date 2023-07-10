Minecraft Comes Alive Reborn mod: Everything you need to know

Minecraft has evolved with various mods that enhance your gameplay experience. One is the Minecraft Comes Alive Reborn mod, which has gotten significant attention. It will improve your interaction with the villagers and introduce new gameplay elements. This mod will make your Minecraft villages much more life-like and engaging. It will also introduce features such as personality, mood, relationships, marriages, children, revival, etc.

In this article, we will explore how to download and install the mod into your system and what new features you will see with this mod in depth.

Guide to Minecraft Comes Alive Reborn mod

How to install the mod?

Visuals from a world in Minecraft after installing the mod (Image via jahx_senpoopie, CDAGaming_ and Conczin)

To enjoy the Minecraft Comes Alive Reborn mod, install it first. Follow these steps to install the mod in your system:

Download the mod from any reputable source you trust and ensure that the version you are downloading is compatible with your Minecraft version. After the file is downloaded, open the ".minecraft folder." You can access this by pressing the 'Windows+R' command in Windows and cmd+space in Mac. Now type "%appdata%" and press enter. Locate the mods folder and if it is not present, create a new folder, name it mods, and open it. Drag and drop the mod that you downloaded into this folder. Launch your Minecraft game and click on mods on the home screen. Select the mod and click on done. Now you can go back and start your game.

Start a new world, or you may load an existing one to experience the mod's features in your game.

What features to expect from this mod?

1) Interaction with villagers

Villagers of Minecraft (Image via jahx_senpoopie, CDAGaming_ and Conczin)

Minecraft Comes Alive Reborn mod introduces lots of new features in the game. Many villagers will be added with whom you can interact. You will notice that different villagers have different moods as well as personalities. Based on this, you can interact with them and gain hearts. Hearts is a vital component in the game that shows your relationship with the villager. You can have conversations, give them gifts, trade with them, make them follow you, flirt with them, and so on.

2) New buildings and structures

New structures and buildings (Image via jahx_senpoopie, CDAGaming_ and Conczin)

There will be lots of new structures in the game. You will notice that the villagers' houses look slightly different from the ones in the vanilla version. You will come across new buildings, such as libraries and markets, adding a vibrant atmosphere to the villages.

3) Relationships with villagers

Relationships (Image via jahx_senpoopie, CDAGaming_ and Conczin)

One core aspect of this mod is the introduction of relationships and marriage. You can build strong bonds with villagers, and eventually, as you gain 100 hearts with someone, you can craft a wedding ring and gift it to them. Hopefully, the villager will accept it. It is also possible that you can divorce your spouse. You can also speak to the Cleric, who can provide divorce papers to reduce penalties.

4) You can make a child

Children (Image via jahx_senpoopie, CDAGaming_ and Conczin)

After marrying a villager, you can have a child by clicking on the procreate option. Your spouse may not always agree, but having 100 hearts is necessary. Once you have a child, a baby boy or a girl will be added to your inventory. You have to keep them in your inventory, and it takes 20 minutes for them to grow into a child who will be able to walk. You can interact with your child and tell them to work for you.

5) Revival of villagers

Grim Reaper (Image via jahx_senpoopie, CDAGaming_ and Conczin)

Another essential feature of this mod is that if a villager dies, you can revive them by defeating the Grim Reaper. Defeating the Reaper will give you access to the Scythe, which has two uses. You can use it as a weapon to kill mobs or villagers; the other is to revive villagers by right-clicking on their tombstones. You must kill any villager with the Scythe and get their soul to do this.

However, using only the Scythe to revive a villager will infect them. You can craft a Staff using the Scythe, an End Rod, and a Nether Star. Using the Staff of Life to revive any villager will not infect them.

