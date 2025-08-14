Minecraft copper update is missing out on an obvious feature

Mojang has now completed its main development for Minecraft's next game drop, releasing in the fall of 2025. In this drop, the developers have mainly focused on adding loads of new copper features like copper golems, tools, weapons, armor sets, chests, bars, torches, lanterns, etc.

Along with these new features, an argument can be made that Mojang could have also added the copper horn with this Minecraft update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Copper horns could have been added with the Minecraft copper game drop

Copper horns would have fit perfectly with so many new copper features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Right from the first snapshot and beta preview version for the fall game drop, Mojang set a trend that they were going to focus on making copper even more useful. They straightaway added the copper golem, copper chest, and copper armor and tools. In later development versions of both Editions, Mojang added various other new features like copper nuggets, lanterns, torches, chains, bars, and more.

Many people in the community also started calling the next game drop a copper update.

Hence, with all these copper features, the long-lost copper horn would have fit perfectly. Copper horn was once made up of goat horn and copper ingots, and was able to play a long, harmonious tune when players blew in it.

Since Mojang has now stated that they have finished adding new features that will arrive with the fall game drop, there is now a highly slim chance that they will add the copper horns to it.

What were copper horns, and why were they removed

Copper Horns were removed from Minecraft as developers were not satisfied with the item (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Back in 2022, Mojang was working on adding several great features to Bedrock Edition, like spectator mode, 64-bit world seeds, a balanced hunger system, and more. These features were to be added with Bedrock Edition 1.18.30.

Along with these features, they were also planning to add copper horns. They were first showcased in Bedrock Edition beta and preview 1.18.30.27. It was an evolved form of a regular goat horn and had the ability to play long music tunes when players blew into it.

Based on the player's stance, the copper horn changed its tune. In total, the copper horns were able to produce 30 unique sounds.

While they did not have any major issues, Mojang decided to remove the copper horns from the game entirely from the next beta and preview version. In the patch notes, the developers explained that even after the community's positive feedback, they decided to remove the item because they were not satisfied with their design goals for it.

