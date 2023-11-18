Minecraft crafter and copper bulb nerf in snapshot 23w46a explained 

Minecraft will be introducing features like copper bulbs and crafter in the next update. These unique blocks have introduced certain enhanced physics and effects that the playerbase has been wanting for a long time. The addition of these entities was declared during the Minecraft Live event and is supposed to be featured in the 1.21 update.

However, recent snapshot 23w46a of Minecraft has declared certain changes in these blocks. Let's assess these changes and their impact on these entities.

Minecraft snapshot 23w46a declares crafter and copper bulb nerf

Auto Crafter Nerf

Auto Crafters are a new crafting tool that can create things outside of the recipe book. They achieve this by using redstone signals, which grants them the ability to fully automate crafting.

The crafter has slots that can be selectively enabled. The selection of the slots will depend on the item you want to craft. For example, if you want to craft an iron sword, disable all slots except the grid in the middle and supply the crafter with stick and iron ingots in order.

The recent snapshot declared that the speed with which the crafters will craft items has been reduced. Previously, each crafter would craft items in one tick, which was extremely fast. This has now been changed to six ticks, which brings it on par with other similar components.

The community has shared their displeasure with this modification. However, it's suggested to bring balance to the auto-crafting mechanic, with Minecraft indicating that it is a bug fix even though the community labels it a nerf.

Copper bulb Nerf

The newly introduced copper bulbs are redstone-powered light-emitting blocks. These blocks can be toggled using redstone pulses and do not require constant power to emit light.

Their peculiar aspect is that the emitted light color will depend on the oxidation state of the copper, which means the block can emit light of different spectrums.

The recent snapshot revealed a major change to the redstone activation time for these blocks. The copper bulb's tick delay has been changed from one tick to even numbers. This hinders the ability to regulate redstone signals for this block by one tick.

The previous tick delay enabled the copper bulbs to be used with a variety of different redstone contraptions. However, because of the recent change, the ability to use redstone with copper bulbs has been significantly hindered.

Players, therefore, feel disgruntled since this update takes away the originality of this particular block.

The copper bulbs and crafters are some of the most unique additions in Minecraft. However, recent changes, as revealed in the latest snapshot, have curtailed the extent of usage and applications of these blocks.

The community has considered these updates as nerfs, which they are petitioning to be reverted into their original form. Only time will tell how these issues are addressed as the blocks are released in the final update.