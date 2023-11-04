How does a copper bulb work in Minecraft?

In October 2023, Mojang hosted their annual Minecraft Live show, where they showcased all the new updates and features their games will be getting.

The main sandbox title will receive a 1.21 update in 2024 with numerous new blocks, items, structures, and more.

Among the blocks introduced was the new copper bulb, which is the most fascinating and fan-favorite of the fresh introductions.

It is a light-emitting block made of copper.

Here is everything players need to know about the new copper bulbs coming to the 1.21 update.

Copper bulbs: How they work, how to craft them, and more

How do we obtain or craft them?

Crafting recipe for copper bulbs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, players need to download the latest Minecraft snapshot version from the official game launcher since this block is still under experimental features whenever users create a new world.

The block itself will take several months to come to official versions when the update drops in 2024.

As of this writing, copper bulbs do not generate naturally in any structure in the latest snapshot. In future snapshots, however, they will spawn in Minecraft trial chambers underground.

Crafting copper bulbs will require three blocks of copper, one redstone dust, and one blaze rod.

Players can refer to the image provided above for the exact crafting configuration.

How to use copper bulbs?

Copper bulbs can be turned on using any redstone block that sends a signal (Image via Mojang)

Redstone being among the crafting ingredients, this block needs a redstone signal to light up.

When a button or a lever is placed adjacent to it and is activated, the block lights up. It has a unique connection with the redstone tick and signal.

The copper bulb is the only block as of now that operates on odd game tick timing.

Essentially, it will only toggle between its lit and unlit states in the next game tick. This can now allow players to create redstone contraptions that work in odd game ticks as well.

Furthermore, the bulb can also emit a redstone signal strength of 15 when lit, which is detectable by a comparator.

Copper bulbs also oxidize, and the process reduces their light level in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Furthermore, since the new block for the Minecraft 1.21 update is made up of copper, the oxidation process also applies to it.

By the same token, like any other copper block, this also oxidizes in four stages.

That said, note that this will affect its light level, which will decrease in the following order: 15, 12, 8, and 4.

Lastly, players can only remove the oxidation on these copper blocks by right-clicking them with axes.