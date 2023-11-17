Minecraft snapshot 23w46a patch notes: Crafter nerfed, copper bulb changes, and more 

Minecraft's latest Java Edition snapshot debuted on November 16, 2023, under the developmental name 23w46a. In addition to making a sizable collection of bug fixes (some of which have been perceived as nerfs), this new beta also makes substantial changes to the in-game scoreboard command. There aren't any major content additions, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

The Minecraft 1.21 update is likely still several months away, so Mojang still has plenty of time to let players test out new experimental features. Developing content and fixing bugs takes time, and future snapshots will likely herald more additions in due time.

Regardless, it isn't a bad idea to take a look at Minecraft snapshot 23w46a's current slate of patch notes.

Major changes and fixes in Minecraft Java Snapshot 23w46a

As previously noted, the bulk of this new Minecraft snapshot primarily focuses on a reworking of the in-game scoreboard function that can be set up with commands. However, some of the bug fixes may also be quite significant for some players, as fans who have gotten accustomed to how copper bulbs and crafter blocks had worked in previous snapshots will want to account for these new changes.

Here are the major changes in Java snapshot 23w46a:

Each entry in a Minecraft scoreboard can now support a custom name.

Display names can be set with the subcommand "scoreboard players display name ".

Display names can also be cleared with the subcommand "scoreboard players display name ".

". Display names can also be set to automatically update alongside score updates with the command "scoreboard objectives modify displayautoupdate [true|false] ".

". Numerical inputs for scoreboards can now be formatted much like other text.

The "cannot kick server owner in LAN game" message bug will no longer appear when Minecraft players try to kick themselves from a non-LAN singleplayer world.

A bug has been fixed where the narrator mentions an incorrect hotkey on MacOS.

The crafter block has received a cooldown of one in-game tick.

A bug has been fixed where copper grate blocks couldn't be waterlogged.

Spectating entities capable of taking damage will no longer cause the game camera to shake.

The crafter block will no longer stack items when outputting into a chiseled bookshelf.

New Minecraft 1.21 blocks' crafting recipes will no longer appear when Experimental Features are disabled.

The color palette of tuff blocks has now been normalized and is consistent in the environment.

The breeze mob now appropriately counts toward the Monster Hunter advancement.

Breeze spawn eggs have been adjusted to the appropriate location in the Creative Mode inventory.

The behavior of copper bulbs has been altered according to the Java Team blog post and will no longer have a one in-game tick delay.

The hitboxes of the breeze's wind charge attack have been realigned.

Wind charges can now appropriately interact with levers when fired by a breeze.

A bug has been fixed where trial spawner blocks would be replaced by lava pools or other strange features.

For the full slate of changes in Minecraft: Java Edition's latest snapshot, players are encouraged to check out Mojang's official blog post. While fans don't seem to be thrilled with the new copper bulb and crafter behavior, there's still plenty of time for additional adjustments in the future.