7 craziest Minecraft seeds you need to play

Minecraft has an inconceivable number of seeds, totaling more than 18 quintillion. For reference, one quintillion has 18 zeros and can also be referred to as a billion billion. This means that there is essentially an unlimited number of interesting ways that terrain and structures can generate for players to explore and conquer, as long as players are willing to hunt.

The crazy Minecraft seeds detailed below are loaded with enough interesting features and structures to keep any long-term survival playthrough exciting.

7 Minecraft Bedrock seeds with insane terrain and structures

1) Strongholds and Mushroom Islands

The gorgeous cliffs found at the seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1064885509835615298

Stronghold Village: 696, 184

696, 184 Pillager Outpost: 744, 488

744, 488 Stronghold Village: 1224, -936

1224, -936 Stronghold Village: -2072, 104

-2072, 104 Stronghold Village: -1928, 1368

-1928, 1368 Mushroom Biome with Ocean Monument: 72, 1640

72, 1640 Mushroom Biome: 1903, 3760

1903, 3760 Mushroom Biome: -4188, 1065

-4188, 1065 Mushroom Biome: -6264, -1436

This seed spawns players along a gorgeous sheer cliff face that would make the perfect spot for a Minecraft starter base. There are mountain ranges to the west filled with ancient cities, as well as villages and pillager outposts in all directions. Several of these nearby villages also have strongholds under them, giving players the chance to look for a portal with a decent number of eyes.

There are also four different Minecraft mushroom biomes, all of at least moderate size, relatively close to spawn. Being able to set up different industrial areas should mean players have more than enough space for farming.

2) Multi-Stronghold Spawn

The gorgeous meadow zombie village near spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4359981836638930648

Meadow Zombie Village: -392, -392

-392, -392 Stronghold Village: 584, 265

584, 265 Stronghold Village: -808, -488

-808, -488 Stronghold: 2004, 2208

2004, 2208 Coastal Pillager Outpost: 472, -776

472, -776 Zombie Swamp Village: -3144, 3432

This seed puts players in a small forest. To the south, they can find two villages, one of which is right above a stronghold, and there are pillager outposts to the north and south, along with more villages to loot. This seed also has an amazing spot to build a base right next to spawn.

It features a zombie village in a meadow surrounded by flowers at the base of a cherry-grove mountain. There are also a total of four different strongholds near spawn, meaning players will have plenty to explore and loot across this crazy Minecraft seed.

3) The Warrior's Dream

This village near spawn doesn't seem to get that farm animals need grass to eat (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1768597795551758128

Ocean Monument: -1944, 1240

-1944, 1240 Pillager Outpost: -1144, -2296

-1144, -2296 Pillager Outpost: 232, 360

232, 360 Triple Witch Hut Swamp: 3144, -1672

3144, -1672 Woodland Mansion: 5768, -2136

5768, -2136 Woodland Mansion: 5544, 776

5544, 776 Woodland Mansion: 4552, 1864

This insane seed features several pillager outposts near spawn, most of which are surrounded by other amazing Minecraft structures, like villages, basement igloos, trail ruins, and ancient cities. Following the listed coordinates to the ocean monument will also show players the way to a small mushroom archipelago.

The journey to the three elusive Minecraft woodland mansions on the seed will also lead to players finding even more villages and pillager outposts, making this seed even crazier.

4) Crazy Cherry Grove Mountain Spawn

A small section of the mountains the player spawns in (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 3237227993412874868

Village: -344, 120

-344, 120 Village: 232, -392

232, -392 Pillager Outpost: -792, 1528

-792, 1528 Basement Igloo: 1256, 40

1256, 40 Basement Igloo: -2728, 632

This crazy Minecraft seed puts players in the heart of a large cherry-grove mountain range at spawn. This mountain range is truly magnificent, with many of the peaks breaking into the clouds while also forming a series of deep gorges and valleys, perfect for making a fantasy-style mountaintop Minecraft survival base.

This mountain range is filled with ancient cities, with each of the nearby villages having a city almost directly beneath them. While this seed doesn't have a zombie village near spawn for trading, there are two basement igloos to the east of spawn that should make it easy to set up a Minecraft villager breeder. There's also a truly gargantuan frozen mountain range west of spawn, across a small sea.

5) Giant Survival Island

The double village survival island (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 2387106722181381057

Island Stronghold Village: 52, -828

52, -828 Stronghold Village: 596, -1356

596, -1356 Zombie Village: 216, -1336

216, -1336 Ocean Monument: -744, -1176

-744, -1176 Pillager Outpost: 1592, 216

This seed puts players on a survival island at spawn. This island stretches roughly 800 blocks to the north and south and is roughly 300 blocks across. There are two islands on this spawn island, making early game progression quite easy. The northernmost of these villages even has a stronghold under it for when the player is ready to take on Minecraft's ender dragon fight.

This seed, however, has more to offer. There's also a zombie village to the north, as well as multiple villages and pollager outposts to the southeast. There are several small mushroom islands in the ocean where the island is, some to the northwest and one to the south. While not huge, they should provide enough space to set up some basic Minecraft farms to make the mid-game a breeze.

6) Shattered Mountains and Swamp Villages

This shattered mountain range is only a few hundred blocks from the seed's swamp village (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -163174238939226361

Swamp Village Shattered Mountains: -474, -488

-474, -488 Stronghold Village: 1240, 840

1240, 840 Ocean Monument: 168, -232

168, -232 Basement Igloo Village: 232, 744

232, 744 Basement Igloo Village: 248, 1272

This seed spawns players on the coast of a small ocean. There's a single ocean monument within this tiny body of water, making it perfect for setting up a Minecraft guardian farm. There's also a swamp that has spawned entirely surrounding a plains village, making the construction of a swamp village for mending trades essentially free.

There are also multiple basement igloo villages to the south, along with more villages, mountain ranges, and ice spike biomes. These mountains, along with a shattered mountain range just north of the swamp village, are gorgeous pieces of terrain sure to inspire wonderful builds.

7) Frozen Wonderland Spawn

This strange stronghold only generated the portal room (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -4461364632218493095

Ocean Stronghold: -956, -1516

-956, -1516 Stronghold Village: 232, -808

232, -808 Basement Igloo Village: -376, 1416

-376, 1416 Zombie Village: -1320, -1000

-1320, -1000 Ocean Monument: -1480, 680

This strange seed spawns players next to an ice spikes biome partially generated over a large open cave. This has resulted in a few of the ice spikes having exposed bottoms, which just looks strange and wrong. This seed's spawn is incredibly stacked, featuring more than a dozen villages spread out in every direction. It also features a plethora of basement igloos, trail ruins, and pillager outposts.

One of these villages to the north has a stronghold underneath it, allowing for easy access to the end, for getting an elytra, and setting up an amazing Minecraft enderman XP farm. There's also a frozen ocean to the south of spawn with a singular ocean monument at its center for players to look for rare sponges.