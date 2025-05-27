Minecraft Creative Fly mod guide: Features and how to download

In Minecraft's survival mode, there are a handful of ways in which players can fly. They can either use elytra or ride a happy ghast to fly around. However, when players are in creative mode, they essentially have god mode. They have access to every single block or item in the game, can break any block with one hit of their bare hands, and can fly without any gear or mob.

Flying in creative mode can feel slow a times, especially when traveling long distances in the nearly-endless world of Minecraft. Thankfully, the game has thousands of mods created by its community over the years. One of the mods is called Creative Fly, which can help players fly faster in creative mode. Here is everything to know about the mod.

Features and download guide for the Creative Fly Minecraft mod

What does the Creative Fly mod offer?

Creative Fly mod can be configured by the J key (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Creative Fly, as the name clearly suggests, is a mod that can be used to alter the flying speed of creative mode.

Players can press the 'J' button after installing the mod to switch on the speed boost in creative mode. Furthermore, they can hold the button and then scroll with their mouse to alter the speed. The speed value will be displayed right above the player's hotbar.

The second method of altering flying speed is by heading into the mod's settings, which can only be accessed if players have Mod Menu installed in the game as well.

Players need to be careful not to fly too fast since the chunk rendering speed might not be able to keep up. Eventually, the fastest flying speed can break the game.

How to download the Creative Fly mod for Minecraft?

Creative Fly can be easily downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/TheEvilM)

Here is a short guide to download and install the Creative Fly mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric mod loader for the game version 1.21.4. Head to the Modrinth website and search for the Creative Fly mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Fabric 1.21.4 game version as of now. Even though it shows that it is compatible with 1.21.4, it can be used in the latest versions as well. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric 1.21.4 modded game version. Open the game, enter a creative mode world, alter the flying speed, and enjoy.

