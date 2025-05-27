What are End rings in Minecraft?

Despite being a 15-year-old game with basic graphics and made up of blocks, Minecraft has its fair share of bugs. Since the game generates nearly-endless terrain in a world, its code is bound to experience some bugs after a certain point. In the past, there have been several terrain generation bugs found in the game, like the Far Lands.

Ad

Recently, another terrain bug has gained significant popularity, particularly after 2018, when the game first encountered this issue. This terrain glitch is called the End rings. Here is everything to know about the bug.

Everything to know about End rings in Minecraft

History and meaning of End rings

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

End rings are a type of terrain generation glitch that players have noticed in the End dimensions. Since it is a glitch, it has been reported in Mojang's bug reporting website as MC-159283.

According to the bug report, this glitch was first seen after Minecraft Java Edition snapshot 18w46a, which was released in November 2018 for the 1.14 update. Ever since then, the glitch has been unresolved, and the End rings continue to form.

Ad

Most players know that the End consists of one main island where they fight the Ender Dragon, and then a bunch of smaller islands a few hundred blocks away from the main island. These smaller islands consist of chorus trees and End Cities. Both the main and smaller islands are essentially End biomes.

After players reach the smaller islands to find more resources, they usually roam around a few hundred blocks, find End Cities, and loot them. However, there comes a point in the End where these small islands experience the glitch and stop generation altogether.

Ad

This glitch occurs at around 370,720 blocks away from the center of the End realm, which is the bedrock fountain. Any player can enter the End realm, type in this command, and see the generation cut-off point themselves.

/tp @s 370720 90 0

Hence, if players teleport themselves to X or Z 370,720 blocks, they will notice a sudden cut in the islands, followed by no island generation whatsoever. If players continue to fly ahead, they will notice that for around 100,000 blocks, no islands are generating anywhere.

Ad

End islands abruptly cut off after a while (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After a point, however, the islands start to generate once again. This new set of islands will look completely normal, just like the first set of islands. This pattern keeps repeating to form layers of void and islands as players keep traveling away from the center of the dimension.

Ad

Speaking of the second word of the glitch, "rings", if players travel along the path of the cut-off islands, they will notice that the cut-off line will gradually curve inwards, hinting that the glitch cuts the island generation in a circle.

End rings screenshot shared on Minecraft Reddit

Ad

The End rings glitch has been in Minecraft for quite some time now and has been in discussion occasionally. Recently, however, it gained a lot of popularity after a Minecraft Redditor named u/Obvious-Click-5542 posted an extraordinary picture of the End dimension, showing the entire realm's terrain generation.

The white dot and the center hole in the middle of the picture depict the main End island and the void between it and the first set of smaller islands. After that, it shows various concentric circles of smaller islands and void, giving a better view of what the terrain bug is.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!