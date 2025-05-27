The next Minecraft spin-off needs a key feature that made the original the best-selling game ever

Minecraft is the bestselling title of all time, topping global charts and averaging millions of players every month. Apart from the base game, its spinoffs like Dungeons and Legends also have a rather steady player base despite ceasing production. With rumors of another spin-off in the works, there is one key feature that Mojang needs to implement to reach the same level of popularity.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the key feature that needs to be added to the next Minecraft spin-off.

The next Minecraft spin-off needs a replayability factor to become as popular as the base game

The next spin-off will need an engaging story that can be played multiple times (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft is the most popular game in the world, with millions of people diving in-game and yearning for the mines to this day. Despite decades since its release, the unique gameplay mechanics and unending possibilities have still kept it at the top of global charts. Recent rumors and reports suggest that another spin-off of the base game could be in the works.

Ad

Trending

The base game already has two popular spin-offs — Dungeons and Legends. Despite positive player feedback, the dungeon crawler and the RTS game were quickly shuttered after their production ceased in 2023 and 2024, respectively. So, what led to this decision that prompted the studio to pull out from two titles with major potential? The lack of replayability.

Replayability is a major factor in games where the ending and the parameters are fixed. It essentially marks the ability for the game to offer players a new or different experience when they try to replay the game, despite knowing the ending or possible outcomes. One of the best examples is the Souls games, where the high replayability factors have a high impact on their popularity.

Ad

The next Minecraft spin-off should have a wide variety of engaging bosses (Image via Mojang Studios)

Despite having an array of DLCs and levels, games like Minecraft Legends and Dungeons failed to provide much variety of choice when it came to replayability. Features such as a cyclical story with multiple endings or hidden objectives could be a major feature that could decide if the spin-off crosses the bridge of popularity and meets the base game on the other side.

Ad

Apart from a cyclical story, the spin-off should also offer challenging boss fights and intricate environments that will tempt players to make their way back for another playthrough. Additionally, there is also the need for a wide variety of player classes and weapon builds, allowing gamers to test their mettle in different combinations of gear and items.

The ability to choose from different player classes to complete multiple endings could promote replayability (Image via Mojang Studios)

Alongside these features, the next Minecraft spin-off should also have an array of achievements of collectibles that reward players for multiple playthroughs or unlocking all possible outcomes. This would motivate them to play again and grind for the reward, as most gamers are obsessed with doing so.

Ad

Another factor that could also contribute to the growth and consistent player base of the spinoff would be a multiplayer element. Having friends help you complete tough levels or battle bosses together would be a great motivator for replayability, allowing teams to do things such as speed runs or challenges to defeat mob bosses.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!