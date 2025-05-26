Another Furniture mod for Minecraft: All you need to know

The Another Furniture mod for Minecraft is an item and structure mod that adds an array of unique furniture, such as tables, chairs, beds, and even curtains. It features a wide variety of themed items in different colors that players can craft and use to decorate their base in the game.

Here's everything you must know about the Another Furniture mod for Minecraft and how you can add this unique mod to your world.

How to install the Another Furniture mod for Minecraft

Use the Curseforge launcher to download and install the Another Furniture mod for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Another Furniture mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge, Fabric, or NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with Forge.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Another Furniture mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you have not already installed it. Once done, log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for the Another Furniture mod for Minecraft by Starfish_Studios. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the Another Furniture mod manually, just click on the black Download button located on the right of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Forge/Fabric/NeoForge installed or you are new to installing mods and packs, it is recommended to use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation process hassle-free. For installation using the mod loader, just select the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Another Furniture mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you install it on a fresh installation. This is to prevent any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and to avoid unexpected world corruption. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Another Furniture mod successfully installed.

Features of the Another Furniture mod for Minecraft

The Another Furniture mod for Minecraft adds an array of items to decorate your base or buildings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Starfish_Studios)

The Another Furniture mod for Minecraft is a unique functionality mod that adds an array of unique furniture and associated items to the vanilla world. It adds items such as tables and chairs that are created vanilla-styled, ensuring that it can blend in seamlessly with the worlds of players who wish to retain the core gameplay aesthetics.

Additionally, each piece of furniture in the mod is consistently sized, keeping in mind the normal sizes of blocks and players. This ensures that players can place them in their worlds without it seeming out of place. The mod is also compatible with an array of shaders, so you can use shader mods like Iris or Optifine to transform your vanilla worlds without worrying about compatibility issues.

Here are all the base items and furniture added as part of the Another Furniture mod for Minecraft:

chairs

shelves

tables

stools

shutter

flower box

curtain

bench

drawer

lamp

sofa

tall stool

Apart from this, the Another Furniture mod for Minecraft also contains a hammer, an essential item that can be used to modify these items and access features such as turning off the light or removing the racks of the benches. Each of these furniture items comes in a wide assortment of colors, ensuring they blend in seamlessly with the majority of blocks in the game.

Players can mix multiple pieces of furniture in the Another Furniture mod for Minecraft to create unique items and decorate their home base. Additionally, it works with other similar mods, offering players a near-limitless way to make their dream home come to life.

