Minecraft Critters and Companions mod guide: Features and download guide

In Minecraft, players can interact with a variety of mobs. While some are mystical and fictional creatures, others are based on real-life animals. Even though Mojang continues to add new animals to the game, players might feel the need to see loads of them in the Overworld at once.

Thankfully, the game's bustling community has countless mods related to new mobs, especially animals. One of these is called Critters and Companions, and here is everything to know about this Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for Critters and Companions Minecraft mod

What does the Critters and Companions mod offer?

Critters and Companions is a Minecraft nature mod that adds loads of new animal mobs. It is focused more towards smaller animals and insects, something that is rare in the sandbox title. Apart from adding mobs, it also adds new blocks and items. The animals added look and feel a lot like other creatures in vanilla Minecraft, which was another major focus of the developers.

Here is a list of all the mobs and their unique features that the mod currently offers in Minecraft:

Otter - Spawns in rivers and helps players open clams and get pearls. Pearls can then be crafted into a pearl necklace.

Ferret: Spawns in plains and forests and can be tamed with raw rabbit. It can hunt rabbits in the wild. Tamed ferrets can also dig for loot after being fed raw chicken once. This feature has a 5-minute cooldown.

Koi fish: Spawns in rivers and can be picked up with a bucket. Groups of koi fish in a pond will give the player the luck status effect, which is unused in the base game.

Dumbo octopus: Spawns in deep oceans and can help players with a bubble helmet if they start drowning.

Sea bunny: Spawns in oceans and can yield sea bunny slimes, which can be used to craft sea bunny slime blocks.

Dragonfly: Spawns over rivers and can be offered a dragonfly armor, which can be crafted with three ingots.

Leaf insect: Spawns in forests and dances to music.

Red panda: Spawns in jungles and sleeps through the day. They can be tamed using sweet berries and will scare away most aggressive neutral mobs.

Shima enaga: Spawns in snowy biomes and can be tamed with seeds.

Jumping spider: This mob can be tamed with dragonfly wings and will protect the player. It drops jumping spider silk, which can be used to craft the silk leash and silk grappling hook. Silk is also dropped from silk cocoons.

How to download and install Critters and Companions mod for Minecraft?

Critters and Companions can be downloaded from CurseForge. (Image via CurseForge/joosh_7889)

Here is a guide to download and install the Critters and Companions mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric and Forge modding API for the game version 1.20.1. Head to the Modrinth website and search for the Critters and Companions mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with either Forge or Fabric 1.20.1 version. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric or Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game and enter a new world to explore all the mobs that the Critters and Companions mod adds.

