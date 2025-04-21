4 Minecraft enchantments that change the way you use weapons

Minecraft has a plethora of enchantments that can be applied to weapons, armor, and tools. These enchantments give special powers to your gear, particularly related to what its primary purpose is. However, some enchantments change how you might use weapons.

Here is a list of enchantments that change how you use your weapons in Minecraft.

List of 4 enchantments that change how you use a Minecraft weapon

1) Channeling

Channeling enchantment allows you to cause lightning strikes. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Channeling is a trident-exclusive enchantment that allows you to cause lightning strikes wherever the trident is thrown during thunderstorms. This is a unique power since no other weapon has this kind of enchantment. Even though the trident is primarily used as a weapon, it can be used to create lightning strikes, which have some unique uses apart from damaging enemies in Minecraft.

You can use channeling to create charged creepers, make them blow up another hostile mob to get their heads as a decorative block. Channeling can also be used to start a fire in any grassy or forest biome.

2) Loyalty

Loyalty enchantment changes how you use tridents. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Loyalty is another trident-exclusive enchantment that changes how you use the weapon. When you first get the weapon from a drowned zombie, you will notice that once it is thrown, it will stay where it lands. You have to manually go and pick the trident up from its landing area.

With loyalty enchantment, however, you no longer need to worry about retrieving the weapon. The powerup enables the trident to fly back to its thrower. After you throw the weapon in any direction, it will automatically fly back into your hands after a few seconds.

This changes how you interact with the weapon and how quickly you can throw it towards enemies.

3) Riptide

Riptide enchantment allows you to fly with the trident when in contact with water. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Riptide is also a trident-exclusive enchantment that allows you to use the trident to travel, even though it is a weapon. It is one of the most interesting power-ups in the entire game since it enables you to launch yourself in the air with the trident whenever you are in contact with water.

This means that if you are holding a riptide-enchanted trident and you are either in water or are wet during rains, you will be able to launch yourself by throwing a trident in a certain direction.

Over the years, the community has come up with methods to use this enchantment to travel faster, especially during the rain. Some players even create small water puddles at regular intervals around their world to hop high in the air and travel.

4) Wind Burst

Wind Burst allows you to get a jump boost with every mace smash attack. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Wind Burst is a mace-exclusive enchantment that turns the hammer-like weapon into a jump booster. With the mace, Mojang brought two new combat and movement mechanics: smash attack and wind burst effect. Mace can perform a smash attack if a player is falling from two blocks or higher and landing an attack.

When a wind burst enchantment is applied to a mace, it creates the wind burst effect, which is essentially a large and strong puff of air that launches entities. This wind burst effect takes place when you perform a smash attack by falling on an enemy.

As soon as the smash attack is performed, the wind burst effect takes place underneath you. Since it deflects any entity, it will launch you upwards. Hence, it feels like you are getting a jump boost through the wind burst enchantment.

