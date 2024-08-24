7 interesting facts about the mace in Minecraft

The mace was added to Minecraft as part of 1.21's initial release. It is one of the most unique weapons in Mojang's sandbox game, offering players a wide array of combat and utility features. However, there's more to it than it might initially appear.
This article lists seven interesting facts about the mace and its unique features.
7 interesting facts about Minecraft's new mace weapon
1) Breach is a bad single player enchantment
There are three new Minecraft enchantments exclusive to the mace weapon. Normally, enchantments are very useful and make survival much easier. That's what makes Breach so interesting.
It reduces the effectiveness of a target's armor against mace attacks, but closed shulkers are the only mob in singleplayer with enough armor to make it better than density. It's essentially useless in singleplayer, making it the worst of the weapon's damage enchantments.
2) Rare materials
Minecraft swords, axes, crossbows, bows, and even arrows all require sticks to craft. Even fishing rods, which some players use in PvP, need sticks to craft.
The mace is totally unique in that it's a craftable weapon that doesn't feature wood in its recipe at all.
3) Mace mining
While the mace can't actually be used to mine blocks, it does have the strange ability to break blocks slightly faster than a player would normally be able to with their fists.
This strange ability to break things more efficiently also applies to items that don't have an assigned tool, like Minecraft beacons, glass, or glowstone.
4) It's the slowest weapon in the game
It's no secret that the mace attacks very slowly. Players used to be able to swing it much faster, but Mojang reduced its speed as a means to balance its high damage potential.
However, the mace isn't slow to a normal degree. It's the slowest weapon in the entire game, with an attack speed of only 0.6. For reference, swords have a speed of 1.6, making maces three times slower.
5) It's the most powerful weapon in the game
As previously mentioned, the mace was given a slow attack speed to balance out its incredibly high damage potential. It's actually the single most powerful weapon in the game, with no cap on how much damage it can deal in a single smash attack. If the wielder is able to fall farther, they can deal more damage.
This makes the mace the only weapon able to kill every mob in the game in a single hit.
6) Breeze rod repairs
Minecraft's mending enchantment is able to repair damaged gear by converting XP into durability points. It's also, unfortunately, very rare, making it hard to rely on to keep gear around. Thankfully, mace weapons can actually be repaired with items that are easy to get in large numbers.
If a mace is combined with a breeze rod within an anvil, it will be repaired. This is very easy to do since breeze rods are the common drop of Minecraft breeze mobs.
7) Wind burst has no limit
Wind burst is inarguably the most unique of the Minecraft mace's exclusive enchantments. It allows players to spring back up into the air after landing a smash attack.
Interestingly, there's not a cap or limit to the amount of times that players can fly back up into the air. So long as there are mobs to hit and players land their attacks, they can continue to bounce.