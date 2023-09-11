Minecraft cyan terracotta guide: Crafting recipe, uses, and more

Minecraft has all kinds of blocks that you can craft and use. While some of them are used for certain activities, most of them are building blocks that are ideal for creating structures. One of them is terracotta, with different color variants of it. It is naturally found in the Badlands biome, villages, desert pyramids, and even underwater ruins, and it can also be created by players.

Cyan is one of the colors in Minecraft that can be applied to terracotta blocks as well. Here is everything players need to know about the cyan variant of the building block.

Everything you need to know about cyan terracotta block in Minecraft

How to craft or obtain cyan terracotta blocks?

The cyan terracotta block crafting recipe contains eight regular terracotta blocks and one cyan dye in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, you must learn that to craft a cyan terracotta block, they will need eight regular terracotta blocks and one cyan dye.

Terracotta blocks can either be found in the Badlands biome, or they can be created by smelting clay blocks. Of course, clay can be obtained as balls when clay blocks are mined from water beds.

On the other hand, cyan dye is slightly trickier to obtain since blue dye and green dye need to be crafted together to obtain it. Otherwise, it can also be obtained by placing the new pitcher plant in the crafting slot.

Once all these items are obtained, you can place eight terracotta blocks surrounding the cyan dye, which should be placed in the middle, as shown in the picture above. This recipe will create eight cyan terracotta blocks.

Apart from crafting cyan terracotta, expert-level stone mason villagers also have a small chance of selling one of the sixteen colored blocks for one emerald. Users might find the cyan variant in the trading list.

How do I use cyan terracotta blocks?

The block can be used for building, used to craft glazed terracotta, and used underneath a note block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since it is a colored terracotta block, it has three main uses. First, it can be used as a building block. Since Minecraft is all about building unique structures with any block imaginable, even a niche and lesser-used cyan terracotta might be just what the player wants for a build; hence, this is its best use.

Second, it can be smelted into glazed terracotta. When cyan terracotta is smelted, it becomes a glazed decorative block that has a special creeper pattern with teal, aqua, white, and black color combinations.

Lastly, this block can be used as an instrument when placed underneath a note block. All kinds of terracotta, including the cyan variant, change the note block sound into a bass drum.