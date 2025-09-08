Minecraft Decocraft mod guide

While Minecraft has various kinds of building blocks for players to create massive structures, there is a major lack of interior blocks like furniture, toilet-related blocks, and other decorative blocks for houses. Even though you can make a cozy base, it will not feel realistic enough. For years, the playerbase has craved for an official game update where Mojang adds furniture blocks.

While the game company has not released any such update, a mod called Decocraft can be used to fill that gap. It adds all kinds of furniture and decorative blocks, and items. Here are more details about this mod.

Features and download guide for the Decocraft mod for Minecraft

What does the Decocraft mod offer?

Decocraft adds all kinds of decorative and furniture blocks and items to the game (Image via Minecraft Mods)

Decocraft is a popular and old Minecraft mod made by RazzleberryFox that provides an enormous assortment of decorative and furniture items and blocks.

In contrast to existing vanilla blocks, this mod lets you create environments that feel much more alive. It includes anything from cookware, furniture, lamps, to themed decorations for holidays and special occasions.

The Decobench is a unique functional block where players can make decorations using colored crafting clay. Crafting particular items and blocks for themed buildings or interior design is made easy with this mod.

While many decorations are solely decorative, some can include useful or interactive features, including sitting chairs, light-producing lights, animated props like fire, etc.

Decocraft was first developed for Minecraft 1.12.2 in 2014. Since then, it has received various improvements, and more recent mod versions support 1.18, 1.19, and 1.20 game versions as well. Newer versions have phased out the dependence on an extra library mod named PTRLib, which was necessary for earlier versions.

Even though Decocraft offers a great deal of creative freedom, its sheer number of blocks and items can occasionally result in lag or performance problems, particularly on systems with low-end specs. Despite that, it remains among the most visually pleasing and immersive mods for builders.

How to download and install the Decocraft mod for Minecraft?

Decocraft can be easily downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/RazzleberryFox)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Decocraft mod for Minecraft:

Download and install Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to CurseForge and search for the Decocraft mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the title's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start building all kinds of decorative items and furniture blocks.

