This Minecraft Bedrock resource pack makes the game spookier yet cinematic

Minecraft Bedrock Edition pack creators have started tinkering with Vibrant Visuals and using it in their own projects. The new visual upgrade features will enable modders to create all kinds of different themes using the Render Dragon technology in official stable versions of the game now. One such Vibrant Visuals resource pack is called Dark Visuals.

Ad

Here is everything to know about this Minecraft Bedrock resource pack.

Features and download guide for the Minecraft Bedrock's Dark Visuals resource pack

How Dark Visuals resource pack tweaks Vibrant Visuals

Dark Visuals not only changes visuals but also adds new sound effects (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Dark Visuals is a Vibrant Visual resource pack for Minecraft Bedrock that drastically changes how the game looks using the new visual upgrade. While the vanilla Vibrant Visuals graphics option makes the game overly saturated and contrast-rich, this resource pack does the opposite.

Ad

Trending

It is inspired eerie ambiance of titles like Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Minecraft looks a lot darker and spookier because of this pack. It adds more fog and haze, mutes block and light colors, and adds a unique green tint to the entire game.

Because of all these visual changes, the pack looks spookier, but it also looks much more cinematic than regular Vibrant Visuals.

All the biomes feel more ambient and enigmatic, the colors are more subdued, and the shadows are darker. Hence, the Dark Visuals resource pack is ideal for players who want a more eerie and dark experience in Minecraft.

Ad

How to download and install the Dark Visuals resource pack for Minecraft Bedrock

Dark Visuals can be easily downloaded and installed (Image via CurseForge/Starfish_Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Dark Visuals resource pack for Minecraft Bedrock Edition:

Ad

Head to CurseForge and search for Dark Visuals in the Bedrock texture pack section. Download the latest Dark Visuals resource pack version. Launch the Dark Visuals resource pack file, which will open the game. Once the game opens, head to settings and "Global Resources". Find the Dark Visuals resource pack and activate it. Head back to the main menu and enter a world to experience the new visual theme offered by the resource pack.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!