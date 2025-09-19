Minecraft Defile mod guide: Inkmorphosis, Black Rain, and Inkling powers

Defile mod is a unique alien mod for Minecraft, which allows you to turn into a mysterious, ink-like creature. It also allows you to turn your world into a dark and spooky wasteland filled with ink blocks. While some mods improve the game's performance and others add all kinds of beautiful mobs, structures, the Defile mod brings darkness to your in-game world and allows you to turn into an alien entity that can further corrupt the world.
Here is more to know about this eerie and dark mod.
Features and download guide for Minecraft Defile mod
What does the Defile mod offer?
Defile is a spooky and dark Minecraft mod. It allows you to turn into a unique Splatoon-like creature. After turning into the creature, you can use special abilities and gradually corrupt the world to survive.
At first, you need to create a new block called a sun effigy, which can be crafted using four gold blocks and one sunflower in the middle of the crafting table. After getting the sun effigy, you need to find an Evoker, either from a raid or in the Woodland Mansion, and kill it while holding the newly crafted item in your hand.
Instead of the regular totem of undying, the Evoker will drop a totem of uncleansing. When you die while holding this totem, you will respawn, but as an inkling. This process is called Inkmorphosis.
As an Inkling, you will notice that you no longer have a hunger bar, and you cannot sprint. While you lose the ability to sprint, you get the ability to dive, which is toggled by the sprint key. This ability protects you from fall damage, stops hostile mobs from targeting you, and makes you invulnerable to most damage.
When you dive, your character will essentially merge with the ground, turning any vanilla block into the new funeral ink block. You can essentially go underground and run away from enemies while regenerating health in the process.
Additionally, you can regenerate health much quickly and also spread a new funeral ink block on top of water that allows you to walk on it.
When the sun effigy block is submerged into any funeral block, it starts a special event called an Eclipse & Black Rain. This event lasts for two in-game hours, where the sky turns completely black, and black ink rain starts to fall, gradually turning the entire world into ink. During this period, the sun will be eclipsed and turned red.
How to download and install the Defile mod on Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading the Defile mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install Fabric for the game version 1.20.1.
- Head to Modrinth and search for the Defile mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric 1.20.1 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the title's launcher and find the Fabric 1.20.1 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring what the mod offers.
