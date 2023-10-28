Minecraft Dinnerbone name tag Easter egg: Everything you need to know

Minecraft has been known to include a variety of Easter eggs over the years. While many Easter eggs have appeared during the holiday season, some have also become a permanent aspect of the game. Name tags are one of those Easter eggs that were added in the 1.6.1 update of Minecraft. Mobs, when named with a particular set of keywords, exhibit certain peculiar characteristics.

The “Dinnerbone” name tag is an example of such an Easter egg, which has gained immense popularity among players.

Dinnerbone name tag Easter egg in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

What is the Dinnerbone Easter egg?

The Dinnerbone Easter egg involves using a name tag with the words “Dinnerbone” or “Grumm,” which renders an unusual effect on the mob that is named with it. The mob is turned upside down, making it look hilarious and bizarre. The name tag can be used on all types of hostile, neutral, and passive mobs except Squid, Glow Squid, and Ender Dragon.

This Easter egg is a tribute to the Technical Director of Minecraft, Nathan “Dinnerbone” Adams. The online character of the Technical Director is infamously upside down. Therefore, mobs named “Dinnerbone” receive a similar effect. However, the name tag only affects the model of the mob. Their behavioral attributes will not change despite them being turned upside down.

How to use a “Dinnerbone” name tag in Minecraft

Using a “Dinnerbone” name tag is relatively simple. To use this Easter egg in Minecraft, you require two things: a name tag and an anvil.

Name tags are rare entities in the game that cannot be crafted. These items are mainly found in the loot chests within dungeons and other structures. You can also obtain a name tag by using a fishing rod, and having the luck of the sea enchantment will increase your chances of obtaining it.

You can also find name tags from hostile areas like Ancient Cities and Woodland Mansions. However, one of the best ways to obtain them is by trading with librarians. Villagers who are librarians can sell name tags for a particular amount of emeralds.

Once you find a name tag, you also need an anvil. The anvil is a utility block in the game used to impart enchantments and repair tools by using XP levels. Name tags can also be named using the anvil. You need three iron blocks and four iron ingots to make the anvil.

To use the Easter egg, right-click on the anvil and place the name tag in the leftmost slot. Now name the tag “Dinnerbone” or “Grumm.” Ensure you don’t leave any spaces and maintain the same capitalization. This process will cost one XP point.

Now right-click on any mob with the “Dinnerbone” or “Grumm” name tag in your hand. The mob, once named, will turn upside down. This, however, will only affect the model of the mob and will not affect its behavior in the game.