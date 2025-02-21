Minecraft Dragon Block C mod: Features and download guide

The Minecraft Dragon Block C mod is a unique mod that recreates the world of Dragon Ball Z, Super, and GT in the game. It features a host of story-driven narratives, new items, and powers as well as an array of interactive experiences. It's the perfect add-on for fans of Goku and Vegeta, allowing them to relive the memories of the globally popular franchise.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Dragon Block C mod.

How to install the Minecraft Dragon Block C mod

Download the Minecraft Dragon Block C mod using the Curseforge launcher (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@JinGames)

The Dragon Block C mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader.

Here are the steps to download and install the Minecraft Dragon Block C mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once this is done, log in with your linked Microsoft account. Go to the top bar and search for the Dragon Block C mod for Minecraft by JinGames. You can also click on this link to head to the mod page directly. To install the Dragon Block C mod manually, just click on the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. If you do not have Minecraft with Forge installed or you are new to installing mods and custom packs, using the Curseforge mod loader is recommended to make the installation easier. For installation using the mod loader, click the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side. Wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Dragon Block C mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you install it on a fresh installation. This is to prevent any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected world corruption. Now, go ahead and name your instance and click on the Create button. Once this is done, you will be redirected to the installed modpack's page. Wait for all the files and assets to be downloaded and installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Dragon Block C mod successfully installed.

Features of the Minecraft Dragon Block C mod

Explore the world of the Minecraft Dragon Block C mod riding the Flying Nimbus or traveling with your teleportation powers (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@JinGames)

The Minecraft Dragon Block C mod recreates the popular world of Dragon Ball in the game, adding popular characters, suits, and items from variants such as Z, GT, and Super. Apart from a host of stunning outfits of legendary characters like Goku, the Karinga tribe, and King Kai, the pack also adds unique weapons and items.

Players begin their experience of the Minecraft Dragon Block C mod with the creation of a character by pressing V. This allows them to choose their character race, powers, and special skills for Majins which has a major impact on the gameplay experience. Once done, players can choose their class and stats to finish their character.

Once the character is created, players can train to upgrade their points or go on the search for masters like Roshi to learn secret powers. On their journey, they will also encounter hostile mobs and enemies that can be fought for power and experience.

The Minecraft Dragon Block C mod also adds a unique story-driven narrative where players can interact with and take missions from NPCs and characters like Vegeta, Piccolo, Trunks, and more. They offer a wide choice of main and side quests which players can take on apart from enjoying the numerous custom structures added by the mod.

Perhaps the most unique aspect of the Minecraft Dragon Block C mod is the list of powers and mechanics from the franchise that it offers. It adds a unique RPG system where players can train and gain TP or training points. This can be used to learn and upgrade powers to become stronger. Additionally, they can utilize items such as the legendary Flying Nimbus and the Spacepod.

As for gameplay, players have a wide range of skills, weapons, and scouters to choose from. Different masters offer unique perks and powers that decide whether they undertake the good or the bad path. Additionally, the Minecraft Dragon Block C mod also adds status effects which have a significant impact on the gameplay.

