Minecraft and Dream were major focuses in MrBeast's YouTube Rewind for 2020

Minecraft and Dream were topics of major interest in MrBeast's YouTube Rewind for 2020.

Last year was unorthodox and an incredibly tough year for millions across the globe. However, there were some major highlights in the spheres of YouTube and gaming.

Minecraft claimed the throne as the top game across all of YouTube, and numerous new creators have come into the spotlight. One such creator is Dream, who earned numerous YouTube accolades last year with his Minecraft conent.

This article will be breaking down everything that was covered in the MrBeast YouTube Rewind for 2020 that Minecraft fans would likely appreciate.

Last year was an absolutely incredible year for Minecraft, particularly on YouTube. The game claimed the top spot for most watched game across the platform in 2020, and it was not even close.

Minecraft earned the spot as the top watched game on YouTube last year, at a staggering 201 billion views of Minecraft related content. This absolutely shattered the competition, as the runner-up spot was earned by Roblox at 75 billion total views.

All of this viewership data for gaming content, comes directly from an official YouTube blog post from last year.

On top of that the game has experienced a massive resurgence in popularity as a whole. This may have had something to do with the global pandemic that ran rampant across the globe.

With safety concerns and social distancing measures in place people had to be creative in finding new ways to socialize and enjoy time of leisure. Playing Minecraft was a perfect option for people across a spectrum of ages to come together, in a very safe and socially distanced manner.

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson was sure to grant special focus to Minecraft in his YouTube Rewind for 2020. Seeing how the game earned the accomplishments that it did last year, it is only fitting that Minecraft got the focus that it rightfully earned.

YouTubers who concurred that Minecraft should receive a shoutout in the newest take on a YouTube Rewind include Dream, Technoblade, Quackity, TommyInit, James Charles, and a handful of others.

Dream himself also got props in the video, as the content creator has accomplished some amazing things in 2020. His mastery of the YouTube algorithm was seen in full effect, as the creator has reached 15 million subscribers to his channel in a single year.

It would be difficult to find a fan of Minecraft, who has not at least heard of Dream or some of his videos. Regardless of the scandal that occurred toward the end of last year, Dream undoubtedly deserved a place in the YouTube Rewind for 2020.