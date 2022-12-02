Minecraft Dungeons 1.17.0.0 patch notes: More frequent Tower rotations, balancing changes, and more 

The latest patch for Minecraft Dungeons was released on November 30. Since the game is in the middle of its third season, Fauna Faire, the developers are updating the game to fix issues and implement some new changes.

The update should be live on whatever device the game is played on. Whether that's a PC through the Launcher or a console through its internal store, the update has been released on all platforms.

Here's what players need to know about what Mojang has added to the game.

Minecraft Dungeons updates: 1.17.0.0 patch finally released

As always, there is yet another Tower Rotation for this season. According to Mojang, these will occur weekly, and the latest was very recent:

"As of November 20, 2022, the Tower has started to rotate more frequently than ever. From this date, weekly Towers offer fresh loot, improved floor presets, and some challenges (and bosses) from DLC missions! Special gear from previous seasonal events is also obtainable as rewards from playing the Tower."

aka.ms/DungeonsUpdate Tower updates, Enchantsmith changes, and more await you in our latest patch! Tower updates, Enchantsmith changes, and more await you in our latest patch! 🌐aka.ms/DungeonsUpdate https://t.co/hCZmVHgUkV

The developers have also lowered the Enchantsmith costs and scaling. They've increased both the consistent rate of gold drops from Ancient Hunt chests and end-of-level rewards in Minecraft Dungeons. Because of these changes, gold should be easier to come by in the game. Here is a list of changes in 1.17.0.0:

Base charge dropped from 100 to 20

Price increase for a re-roll jumped from 5% to 10%

Item power scaler moved from 1 to 0.65

Maximum re-roll price went from 250 all the way down to 100

Min Gold went from 2 up to 4

Max Gold moved from 5 to 6

Min Gold increased from 4 all the way to 8

Max Gold jumped from 7 up to 10

The patch was also largely about balance, so Mojang has made changes to unique variants of weapons to have them align more closely with the non-unique versions.

They've also dropped the Minecraft Dungeons gravity effect from four seconds down to just one second.

The third season of the game (Image via Mojang)

Several performance bugs were fixed, too:

Fixed a crash that could occur when players visited the Powersmith then quickly went up to the next Tower floor.

Patched a soft lock that would occur when dying in the Tower after resuming.

The game will not soft lock on the Floor reward screen while you are accessing a Settings submenu and other players move on without you.

Switching profiles on Xbox does not trigger a crash anymore.

The game is now requiring all players to be loaded into the game before moving to the next floor. A crash occurred frequently thanks to this.

Additionally, another hotfix was sent out for Minecraft Dungeons, but only on two platforms:

"A hotfix has been released to address a couple of issues that have occurred since the launch of Fauna Faire. This update is only available on Steam (1.16.3.0) and Nintendo Switch (1.19.2.0). The team is hard at work on additional fixes, and we'll have more to share soon!"

For the full patch notes and more information, readers can visit the official Mojang site.

