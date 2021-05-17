How to use enchantments in Minecraft

Enchanting is one of the most unique aspects of Minecraft, and can be used in a variety of ways. Enchantments are a way to greatly improve items such as armor, tools, and weapons.

Enchanting allows players to become a lot more powerful, in terms of offense, defense, and overall efficiency in their gameplay. There are a couple of ways in which a player can enchant items, and each has their own perks.

This is a guide to enchantments in Minecraft and how they can improve a player's overall experience in the game.

Enchantment Table

The enchantment table is probably the first thing a player thinks of when it comes to enchantments in Minecraft. There is a specific way in which players can use the enchantment table, and here is how that is done.

Step One:

The first step to enchanting with an enchanting table, is to craft the enchantment table itself. The crafting recipe for an enchantment table calls for one book, four pieces of obsidian, and two diamonds.

A book is made with three pieces of paper, and one leather. Diamonds are found deep in the ground, usually near lava, as is the obsidian which can only be mined using a diamond pickaxe.

Enchantment Table Crafting Recipe (Image via Attack of the Fanboy)

Step Two:

Once the enchantment table has been crafted, a total of 15 bookshelves will be needed to receive the full benefits of an enchantment table. In order to create a bookshelf you will need three books, and six wooden planks, which means for all fifteen you will need 45 books, and 90 wooden planks.

Bookshelf Crafting Recipe (Image via MinecraftSeedHQ)

Step Three:

Once the bookshelves have been crafted, it's time to put it all together. To do this you first place the enchantment table. After the enchantment table has been placed, in order for the bookshelves to have their full effect they need to be placed one block away, around the enchantment table leaving an open space to access the table.

Proper Enchantment Table Setup (Image via WindowsCentral)

Step Four:

In order to enchant items using the enchantment table, both XP and lapis lazuli will be needed. XP is gathered throughout the game by killing mobs, mining ores, and many other ways. The total amount of XP a player has gathered will be shown beneath their health and hunger bar.

Lápiz lazuli can be found deep underground in similar areas to diamonds, and is a deep blue color. Depending on what the enchantment and the level of said enchantment is, the amount of XP and lapiz lazuli will fluctuate.

When enchanting using an enchantment table, you put the desired item for enchanting in the left slot, and the lapiz lazuli in the slot next to it. Available enchantments will then show up on the side, along with how much XP will be required.

Enchantment Table (Image via Know Your Meme)

Enchanted Books

Enchanted books are another way players can enchant items in their Minecraft world. Enchanted books can be obtained in two different ways, either by finding them while exploring, or by creating them using an enchantment table. Enchanted books can only be added to items using an anvil, as well as XP.

Step One:

To use an enchanted book the first thing a player will need is an anvil. An anvil can be crafted using four iron ingots, and three iron blocks which in total is about 31 iron ingots needed. The anvil can be placed anywhere, but it is recommended to put it near the player's base.

Anvil Crafting Recipe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step Two:

The second step in enchanting with enchanted books is adding them to the desired item. This is done by putting the item in the first slot, and the enchanted book in the other. This process will require XP, and the amount will depend on the enchantment being used.

Enchanting using Enchantment Books (Image via WindowsCentral)

Conclusion

Enchantments are a great way to get more done in Minecraft and create highly intricate worlds and advanced characters. Using enchantments does require a bit of groundwork but will surely help the player discover a whole new dynamic to Minecraft.