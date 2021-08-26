Minecraft Experimental Snapshot 5: Everything players need to know

The second part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is slated to be released at the end of 2021. This means that Mojang is currently putting the final touches on the update.

The developers have been very diligent with their experimental snapshot drops for the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part two update. The fifth experimental snapshot, which was recently released, brings tons of changes to the update.

Official patch notes for the fifth experimental snapshot of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part two update

Listed below are the official patch notes for the fifth experimental snapshot of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part two update.

Peakier peaks! In some areas, mountains have jagged peaks, like in the beloved bedrock beta mountains.

Made mountain areas and peak biomes slightly larger on average.

Raised the average mountain height, fixing an unintentional change from snapshot 4 that made mountains lower and smoother. But then we had to lower the mountain height again to fit the peakier peaks, so maybe it evens out. We deliberately avoid having peaks or mountains that go above y260 or so because we want players to have space to build cool stuff on the peaks. So any peaks that try to sneak too high up get mercilessly cut off into a plateau.

Fossils with diamonds no longer generate above deepslate level.

Moved swamps slightly more inland since they were leaking murky swamp water into the ocean. Oceans are happy about this, swamps are a bit grumpy. Also swamp trees can grow in slightly deeper water than before, so swamp lakes should be less barren.

Cave carvers can carve through red sand and calcite, so those blocks aren't left hanging in the air.

Tweaked the depth of rivers and the steepness of river banks. They are less likely to be super deep or get choked off in flat areas. Also rivers integrate better with swamps, the river tends to get shallow and merge with the swamp instead of carving through. Swamps like that, feels less disruptive.

Small lakes features are no longer placed in dry and hot biomes (desert, savanna, badlands). Reduced the number of lake feature placements in other biomes.

Small hills and overhangs (3d noise in tech speak) generate more often in flat areas, like in snapshot 3. This was accidentally removed in snapshot 4, causing flat areas to be a bit too flat and featureless.

Reduced the amount of shattered terrain and shattered savanna biome, replacing some of that space with flatter beaches instead.

Water springs can generate in more types of blocks such as dirt and snow, increasing the likelihood of small mountain streams and waterfalls. Also added springs to lush caves.

Fixed an indent in the code. Doesn't matter at all so I don't know why I'm mentioning it here.

Made badlands slightly smaller on average. Just a bit. But don't worry they still tend to be quite big.

Added (well, re-added) jungle edge biome. If we keep it we'll probably rename it though, because it isn't really an edge biome any more.

Tweaked mushroom fields biome so it matches the shape of the islands better.

Dripstone caves biome place stone surface instead of grass surface when leaking out of cave entrances. This should make dripstone cave entrances less grassy.

Removed the height-based spawning change that was made in snapshot 3. We appreciate the community discussions about this. We decided to undo the change for now and will come back to this when we have more time.

