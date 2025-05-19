Minecraft Extermination mod: Features and how to download

Horror has been one of the most popular genres of Minecraft mods. Even before the game was officially released in 2011, its budding community was creating loads of basic horror mods. This was because the game had a sense of eeriness, which some players wanted to enhance. Extermination is one of the recently made horror/sci-fi mods that adds interesting but terrifying creatures.
Here is everything to know about the Extermination mod for Minecraft.
Features and download guide for the Extermination mod for Minecraft
What does the Extermination mod offer?
The Extermination mod adds scary tripods from a popular 2005 film called War of the Worlds to Minecraft. These are enormous machines that emerge from the earth following an Extermination event and wreak havoc on the entire world.
They are enormous, almost invincible, and always searching for survivors, like the player who survives in the world.
At first, the world seems normal, with a few mysterious black creatures lying dead in various biomes. These are essentially dead tripods from which players can obtain new kinds of items and blocks to help them survive when other tripods spawn.
The tripods start spawning after two major night events added by the mod: Invasion and Harvest. After these two events are triggered, tripods start emerging from the ground and start releasing blood harvest, which is a deadly substance that causes damage when players come in contact with it.
In addition to releasing blood harvest, Tripods will bring in even more deadly foes, such as the formidable Uberpods and the Martians.
How to download the Extermination mod for Minecraft?
Here is a short guide to download and install the Extermination mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Forge mod loader for the game version 1.20.1.
- Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Extermination mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Forge 1.20.1 game version.
- Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version.
- Open the game and enter a world to explore the Tripods as they gradually spawn and take over the world.
