5 Minecraft facts to keep you awake at night

Minecraft is no stranger to horror. In fact, one of the internet's earliest creepypastas, the infamous Herobrine, came from the game. While Herobrine might be nothing more than an urban legend, there are plenty of facts about Mojang's blocky masterpiece that are just as cursed.

Detailed below are five creepy and cursed Minecraft facts to bring shivers to even the bravest of adventurers.

5 Minecraft facts that might freak you out

1) Some rabbits can kill

Minecraft's rabbits are known for their adorable personalities and for adding a bit of life to the otherwise barren desert biome. However, there is a second type of rabbit in the game, though this one is much more dangerous than the regular bunnies found throughout a survival world.

These creatures are the game's killer rabbits, actually one of Minecraft's few secret mobs. The pure white rabbits have blood-red eyes and are actually unable to spawn naturally in current versions of the title. They can deal considerable damage, hitting players for six hearts of damage on hard.

The creep factor is only elevated by the fact that the killer rabbits could spawn in a select few snapshots. Players might have encountered one while playing a snapshot and then never been able to prove their existence later on. It's almost like an official version of a creepypasta.

2) Tall Sugar Cane

Sugar cane that is four blocks tall looks very cursed (Image via Mojang)

Sugar cane is an incredibly useful item. Players can convert it to books for access to Minecraft's best enchantments. It can also be used to create firework rockets to sail around the open skies. And everyone knows there is one rule for sugar cane: it can only grow three blocks tall.

This makes the fact that one in nine sugar canes randomly generated in the world is four blocks tall tremendously cursed. It is not necessarily creepy cursed like some other entries on the list; it's more of a regular kind of uncomfortable cursed that comes from seeing something occur that just shouldn't. It feels wrong to look at it.

3) Deepslate's original name

Deepslate is a result of one of the game's largest changes. Added when worlds were made much deeper and Minecraft's ore distribution massively changed, these darker stone blocks have become a fan favorite for building. However, their original name gives them a very different vibe than they currently have.

Deepslate was originally known as grimstone and was changed for very good reasons. For example, the development team felt that the word "grim" had too much emotional connotation and would influence how players would use the block when building. Mojang tries to leave things up to player interpretation as much as they can, so they updated the name.

This makes sense, as the name grimstone does evoke negative imagery. It sounds like a nether block that would be generally upsetting to look at or use rather than an appealing stone alternative.

4) The origins of Steve

Steve is one of gaming's most iconic protagonists. There have been years of discussions surrounding how strong Minecraft's characters are, and they even made a surprise DLC appearance in Super Smash Brothers. However, as amazing as the legacy of the Steve skin is, it has much darker origins.

The Steve skin was not made for Minecraft but instead for a game that Markus Persson worked on, previously known as Zombie Town. There is only a single video available for this title, but in it, characters with the Steve skin can be seen traveling in a horde, flailing their limbs about wildly.

It's cursed to think that one of gaming's biggest icons was, in reality, a piece of reused texture work. Steve very easily could have never been used at all, a truly awful thought.

5) The phantom's scream is actually a baby

Minecraft's phantom is an interesting mob. This nighttime specter was actually the first mob to win a mob vote, a true testament to how excited the community was about its design. Though it has ended up being the title's most hated mob mechanically, its design remains beloved by fans. Its strange and interdimensional screams actually have a truly cursed and creepy origin.

In an interview, game composer Samuel Aberg revealed that the base sound for the mob's cry is actually the screams of his infant child. This fact is eerie enough to send chills down even the most weathered Minecraft veteran's spine.