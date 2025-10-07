Minecraft fan builds the flying house from the Up movie

Minecraft is not just a game about fighting zombies, exploring the world, and collecting loot. A lot of players use the hundreds of different blocks and the massive world to create structures inspired by both real and fictional worlds. These builds are often shared with the community for other players to explore.A Minecraft player, u/NeighborhoodLate4016, shared some images on the game’s subreddit where other builders show off their creations in the blocky world. The pictures featured the cute and compact house of Carl Fredricksen from the Disney movie Up. What’s even better is that the house was made in mid-air with balloons attached to it to give the appearance of floating.Hiiii I built fredricksen's house from the movie &quot;up&quot;. it took me 6 hours, rate it out of 10 byu/NeighborhoodLate4016 inMinecraftbuildsThe builder mentioned that it took them six hours to complete it. They also asked the community to rate the build out of 10. u/One_Economist_3761 said that it gets full marks from them and everything about the build was perfect in terms of execution.u/Boring_Cheeze also gave it a perfect score and asked if the schematics were available for it. u/Loose_Grape_3850 mentioned that it is very difficult to make the house look clean and colorful at the same time. However, the original poster managed to do that, which made the build impressive.Redditors react to the Up house builds in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)u/BornGrape6153 said that the build was perfect and even scored it 11 out of 10, pointing out that it is very difficult to keep the scale and dimensions of these fictional builds on point in Minecraft, and the original poster managed to do it.u/Poultryman025 gave the structure a solid 8/10 and suggested making another variant with the happy ghast mobs as the balloons. Happy ghasts were recently added to the game and can be used to fly around the blocky world.Great builds in MinecraftThe Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)Minecraft has a ton of different blocks that can be used to create almost anything the builder can imagine. Talented players have made structures such as castles, towers, cities, and even mountains in the blocky world. What’s even more impressive is that some of these structures were made in Survival or Hardcore mode without any third-party tools.With the addition of new items such as copper tools, weapons, golems, and the shelf block, players are getting more items in their inventory to make their builds even more creative. While the developers have announced some features of the final game drop of 2025, it will be interesting to see what blocks are coming to Minecraft with this update.