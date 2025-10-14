Minecraft fan showcases fun way to beat the Wither using spear

Out of all the hostile mobs in Minecraft, many players would agree that the Wither is one of the most challenging ones to defeat. This three-headed spawn of the underworld has a fast movement speed and powerful attacks. With the announcement and beta release of the Mounts of Mayhem features such as the spear weapon, players are coming up with new and creative ways of fighting mobs.A Minecraft player, u/IronicalIrony4, posted a video on the game’s subreddit showing a fun way of defeating the Wither. Using elytra and rocket, the user flew around and then dived towards the Wither to attack it with the spear weapon.The attack power of the spear increases based on the speed of the player. When gliding and diving using the elytra, the power of a netherite spear can be turned up to a very high level. The aerial combat in the video shows that perhaps the Wither is not that challenging to defeat when one is equipped with the right weapons.Spears are a very fun way to fight the wither byu/IronicalIrony4 inMinecraftu/Zillafan12345 pointed out how this method would work against the Wither in the Bedrock Edition. For those who do not know, the Wither in the Bedrock Edition is more aggressive, causes more destruction, and has double the health points compared to its Java Edition counterpart.u/ArcleRyan replied to the comment saying that when the player would lunge at the Wither, it would lunge back at them. While defeating the Bedrock Wither will not be as easy as the Java Edition, this mechanic will certainly make things more convenient.Redditors react to the fun way of killing the Wither in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)u/spowowowder asked if the same method can be used with the Ender dragon, the boss mob found in the End dimension. The user wanted to know if the spear would work against it or would the player just get knocked back.The original poster mentioned that the method works against the Ender dragon as well and the spear can also be used to jab the End crystal, albeit with all precautions taken beforehand.Minecraft will soon get Mounts of Mayhem updateSome of the new features in Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)The spear weapon is a part of the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem update and while the release date has not been announced, fans can expect the game drop to be released by the end of this year. The highlight features of the update are the spear weapon and the nautilus mob.The nautilus will be an underwater mob that players can tame and use as a mount. It can be equipped with a saddle and even armor for underwater combat. The spear is another interesting weapon added to the game after the mace and both of them are very powerful if used the right way. Recently a player showed how the mace and spear combo can break through the strongest armors in Minecraft.