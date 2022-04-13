Minecraft fans react as Dream and TommyInnit are part of same team for upcoming MCC 21

The latest Minecraft Championship has just been announced. The event's Twitter page has officially revealed the teams, date, and time. This comes just a short while after the last MCC event, number 20. This one came after a long absence, but they're back onto a more regular schedule now.

Several popular streamers will be taking part and are making it one of the most anticipated events in recent memory. Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming event.

Minecraft Championship 21 officially announced: Teams, date, and more

Right now, they've revealed a few of the teams. Krimson Krakens will be made up of these four members:

Krtzzy

Kaptain Sparklez

Kara Corvus

Krinios

Orange Ocelots will be made up of Illumina, Minecraft star Ph1lza, Elaina Exe, and Shubble.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Orange Ocelots



@IlluminaHD @Ph1LzA @Elaina_Exe @shelbygraces



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Orange OcelotsWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Orange Ocelots 👑@IlluminaHD @Ph1LzA @Elaina_Exe @shelbygracesWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/gs7R5jPt2X

The next team has been named the Yellow Yaks. Its members include Fruitberries, Smallishbeans, Failwhip, and Rendog, who was replaced last time by a team that ended up winning.

The Lime Llamas will comprise PeteZahHutt, Solidarity, Good Times with Scar, and Grian. The Green Geckos are looking like one of the best teams yet, with members consisting of:

Dream

Tommyinnit

Sylvee

Nihachu

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Green Geckos



@Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @Nihaachu



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Green GeckosWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Green Geckos 👑@Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @NihaachuWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/mfjd4peTER

This is big news because Dream made headlines for not participating in MCC 20. It was the first canon event that he had not taken part in, so his return to the lineup was a big thing for his fans.

Fans have reacted happily to this news and the pairing of Dream and Tommyinnit.

Sylvee's addition is the icing on the cake.

One noted how ironic it was that the two are now paired up.

The whole team is something to get excited about.

Sweet @caprisunsweet @MCChampionship_ @Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm

DISC DUO PLUS DREAM AND NIKI AND SYLVEE? ARE YOU KIDDING ME, THIS IS GONNA BE AWESOME. @Nihaachu YES.DISC DUO PLUS DREAM AND NIKI AND SYLVEE? ARE YOU KIDDING ME, THIS IS GONNA BE AWESOME. @MCChampionship_ @Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @Nihaachu YES.DISC DUO PLUS DREAM AND NIKI AND SYLVEE? ARE YOU KIDDING ME, THIS IS GONNA BE AWESOME.

Everyone is excited for what should be one of the best teams in the event.

ok @rybeeu @MCChampionship_ @Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @Nihaachu I CALLED DISCDUO BEING IN THE NEXT MCC BUT NIKI AND SYLVEE?? NEXT MCC BE FIRE @MCChampionship_ @Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @Nihaachu I CALLED DISCDUO BEING IN THE NEXT MCC BUT NIKI AND SYLVEE?? NEXT MCC BE FIRE

For now, those are the teams that have been announced. The remaining five teams will be revealed tomorrow, but fans can expect a lot of big names to be introduced.

The official date for the event is April 30, so players have just over two weeks to prepare. There is currently no time attached to it, but that will more than likely be revealed in the coming days before the event.

The next competition (Image via Mojang)

Many teams have the same names as the last event, and this is how they finished:

Yellow Yaks - 23662

Aqua Axolotls - 23580

Green Geckos - 21377

Blue Bats - 18362

Orange Ocelots - 17774

Cyan Coyotes - 17070

Pink Parrots - 15997

Lime Llamas - 14248

Purple Pandas - 13105

Red Rabbits - 11650

It will be interesting to see how the Minecraft teams fare this time around.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar