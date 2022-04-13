×
Create
Notifications

Minecraft fans react as Dream and TommyInnit are part of same team for upcoming MCC 21

Minecraft Championship 21 (Image via Noxcrew)
Minecraft Championship 21 (Image via Noxcrew)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 13, 2022 11:06 PM IST
Feature

The latest Minecraft Championship has just been announced. The event's Twitter page has officially revealed the teams, date, and time. This comes just a short while after the last MCC event, number 20. This one came after a long absence, but they're back onto a more regular schedule now.

Several popular streamers will be taking part and are making it one of the most anticipated events in recent memory. Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming event.

Minecraft Championship 21 officially announced: Teams, date, and more

Right now, they've revealed a few of the teams. Krimson Krakens will be made up of these four members:

  • Krtzzy
  • Kaptain Sparklez
  • Kara Corvus
  • Krinios

Orange Ocelots will be made up of Illumina, Minecraft star Ph1lza, Elaina Exe, and Shubble.

👑 Announcing team Orange Ocelots 👑@IlluminaHD @Ph1LzA @Elaina_Exe @shelbygracesWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/gs7R5jPt2X

The next team has been named the Yellow Yaks. Its members include Fruitberries, Smallishbeans, Failwhip, and Rendog, who was replaced last time by a team that ended up winning.

The Lime Llamas will comprise PeteZahHutt, Solidarity, Good Times with Scar, and Grian. The Green Geckos are looking like one of the best teams yet, with members consisting of:

  • Dream
  • Tommyinnit
  • Sylvee
  • Nihachu
👑 Announcing team Green Geckos 👑@Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @NihaachuWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/mfjd4peTER

This is big news because Dream made headlines for not participating in MCC 20. It was the first canon event that he had not taken part in, so his return to the lineup was a big thing for his fans.

Fans have reacted happily to this news and the pairing of Dream and Tommyinnit.

@MCChampionship_ @Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @Nihaachu DREAM!!! I MISSED HIM OMG https://t.co/vqujK9vHML

Sylvee's addition is the icing on the cake.

@MCChampionship_ @Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @Nihaachu WAIT YOU GUYS FINALLY GOT DREAM AND TOMMY TOGETHER AND SYLVEE THERE TOO REEE

One noted how ironic it was that the two are now paired up.

@MCChampionship_ @Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @Nihaachu dream’s advices to tommy during last mcc and now they’re on one team :)

The whole team is something to get excited about.

@MCChampionship_ @Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @Nihaachu YES.DISC DUO PLUS DREAM AND NIKI AND SYLVEE? ARE YOU KIDDING ME, THIS IS GONNA BE AWESOME.

Everyone is excited for what should be one of the best teams in the event.

@MCChampionship_ @Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @Nihaachu I CALLED DISCDUO BEING IN THE NEXT MCC BUT NIKI AND SYLVEE?? NEXT MCC BE FIRE

For now, those are the teams that have been announced. The remaining five teams will be revealed tomorrow, but fans can expect a lot of big names to be introduced.

The official date for the event is April 30, so players have just over two weeks to prepare. There is currently no time attached to it, but that will more than likely be revealed in the coming days before the event.

The next competition (Image via Mojang)
The next competition (Image via Mojang)

Many teams have the same names as the last event, and this is how they finished:

  • Yellow Yaks - 23662
  • Aqua Axolotls - 23580
  • Green Geckos - 21377
  • Blue Bats - 18362
  • Orange Ocelots - 17774
  • Cyan Coyotes - 17070
  • Pink Parrots - 15997
  • Lime Llamas - 14248
  • Purple Pandas - 13105
  • Red Rabbits - 11650
Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see how the Minecraft teams fare this time around.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी