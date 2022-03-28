Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20? All standings and positions of TommyInnIt, Tubbo, and others

On March 26, fans and players alike watched the latest installment of the Minecraft Championship. MCC 20 has concluded and marks the first event since Noxcrew went on a brief three-month hiatus, and this event was a continuation.

Players involved, including Ranboo, Tommyinnit, Tubbo, and more, got together to compete in a series of Minecraft-related games and minigames.

The winners took home the winner's coin and were able to claim the title of the best players right now. When the next event rolls around, that might change, but one team can now claim that title for now.

Standings and final results of Minecraft Championship 20

There were a total of ten teams with four players each. They were able to earn coins for placement in matches, and the ultimate final came down to a Dodgebolt game between the Yellow Yaks and Aqua Axolotls.

The latter secured their tournament victory with a 3-0 win. Their team consisted of these four players:

Hbomb94

5up

GeminiTay

Antfrost

However, they did not have the most coins overall from the tournament, as the Yellow Yaks (Illumina, SB737, Falsesymmetry, cubfan135) edged them out by just 82 coins.

Here's the full leaderboard with points scored:

Yellow Yaks - 23662

Aqua Axolotls - 23580

Green Geckos - 21377

Blue Bats - 18362

Orange Ocelots - 17774

Cyan Coyotes - 17070

Pink Parrots - 15997

Lime Llamas - 14248

Purple Pandas - 13105

Red Rabbits - 11650

All events from the MCC 20 (Image via MCChampionship/Twitter)

Here's how some of the most prominent Minecraft streamers finished. Seapeekay, one of the most recent additions to the Dream SMP server, finished in last place with the Red Rabbits.

Both Wilbur Soot and Tubbo found themselves on a stacked team with the Lime Llamas, who finished a regrettable eighth place. Oh1lza and Ranboo were also paired up on the Green Geckos, who took home third place.

Awesamdude was a part of the Blue Bats, who just missed out on the podium with a fourth-place finish. Tommyinnit and Jack Manifold made up half of the Pink Parrots, who took home seventh place.

Until the next MCC event, Hbomb94, 5up, GeminiTay, Antfrost, Illumina, SB737, Falsesymmetry, and cubfan135 have earned bragging rights. That's unfortunate for Rendog, who had to be replaced by cubsfan135, who went on to help their team win.

