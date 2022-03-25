×
Create
Notifications

When is the next Minecraft Championship (MCC)? Date, time, full teams, and all you need to know

Pink Parrots (Image via Twitter/MCChampionship_)
Pink Parrots (Image via Twitter/MCChampionship_)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 25, 2022 09:45 AM IST
News

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20 is right around the corner. After being absent for three months, the event is finally slated to return and pit the best of the best against each other. The MCC 20 is the 20th mainline event and 24th overall event for the game and will be part of Season 2.

There are 10 teams and 40 competitors overall. Many of the competitors are among the best that the game has to offer. Here's the date, time, full roster of competitors, and everything else players might need to know about the event.

Minecraft Championship 20: A complete guide

The MCC 20 is scheduled to be held on March 26, which is just two days away. MCC 20 will officially begin at 8.00 pm GMT. In other time zones, that will be:

  • 12.00 pm PST
  • 2.00 pm CST
  • 9.00 pm CET
  • 1.30 am IST
  • 5.00 am JST

It is a highly anticipated event that will be streamed in official capacities for fans all over to watch their favorite Minecraft players go head-to-head.

The teams are often a big draw for fans. Watching the game is fun, but it's significantly more fun when players that are beloved are involved.

Unfortunately, that doesn't involve one of the most popular players ever. Dream, in a shocking announcement, said he would not be participating this year. It's the first mainstream event he has missed.

However, despite Dream's absence, the teams are still stacked and full of great Minecraft players to watch. The teams are as follows:

Red Rabbits (Image via MCC)
Red Rabbits (Image via MCC)

Red Rabbits

  • vGumiho (will be substituting for Sapnap on the original roster)
  • Seapeekay
  • Nihachu
  • Eret

Orange Ocelots

  • Punz
  • Purpled
  • ElainaExe
  • CaptainPuffy

Yellow Yaks

  • Illumina
  • SB737
  • Falsesymmetry
  • cubfan135 (subbing in for Rendog)
🚨 Team update! 🚨@cubfan135 will be stepping in for @renthedog on team Yellow Yaks for Saturday's Event 👑 https://t.co/XGJkXQVRzm

Lime Llamas

  • TapL
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Shubble
  • Tubbo

Green Geckos

  • Ph1LzA
  • Ranboo
  • CaptainSparklez
  • Smajor

Cyan Coyotes

  • PeteZahHutt
  • GoodTimeWithScar
  • Ryguyrocky
  • InTheLittleWood

Aqua Axolotls

  • Hbomb94
  • 5up
  • GeminiTay
  • Antfrost

Blue Bats

  • Quig
  • Preston
  • awesamdude
  • TheOrionSound

Purple Pandas

  • Krtzyy
  • Sneegsnag
  • Ponk
  • Kara Corvus

Pink Parrots

  • Fruitberries
  • Tommyinnit
  • Jack Manifold
  • ConnorEatsPants
We sat down with the head of GDL to see how Operation: Floatation is getting on.…I'm sure it'll be fine👀 https://t.co/NqjSVHQBU4
Also Read Article Continues below

Viewers can choose any of the teams to watch during the event. Readers should check the official MCC 20 Twitter account and other verified sources for more information. In the meantime, it's just a waiting game as there are only a couple of days left for the event.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी