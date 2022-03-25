When is the next Minecraft Championship (MCC)? Date, time, full teams, and all you need to know

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20 is right around the corner. After being absent for three months, the event is finally slated to return and pit the best of the best against each other. The MCC 20 is the 20th mainline event and 24th overall event for the game and will be part of Season 2.
There are 10 teams and 40 competitors overall. Many of the competitors are among the best that the game has to offer. Here's the date, time, full roster of competitors, and everything else players might need to know about the event.
Minecraft Championship 20: A complete guide
The MCC 20 is scheduled to be held on March 26, which is just two days away. MCC 20 will officially begin at 8.00 pm GMT. In other time zones, that will be:
- 12.00 pm PST
- 2.00 pm CST
- 9.00 pm CET
- 1.30 am IST
- 5.00 am JST
It is a highly anticipated event that will be streamed in official capacities for fans all over to watch their favorite Minecraft players go head-to-head.
The teams are often a big draw for fans. Watching the game is fun, but it's significantly more fun when players that are beloved are involved.
Unfortunately, that doesn't involve one of the most popular players ever. Dream, in a shocking announcement, said he would not be participating this year. It's the first mainstream event he has missed.
However, despite Dream's absence, the teams are still stacked and full of great Minecraft players to watch. The teams are as follows:
Red Rabbits
- vGumiho (will be substituting for Sapnap on the original roster)
- Seapeekay
- Nihachu
- Eret
Orange Ocelots
- Punz
- Purpled
- ElainaExe
- CaptainPuffy
Yellow Yaks
- Illumina
- SB737
- Falsesymmetry
- cubfan135 (subbing in for Rendog)
Lime Llamas
- TapL
- Wilbur Soot
- Shubble
- Tubbo
Green Geckos
- Ph1LzA
- Ranboo
- CaptainSparklez
- Smajor
Cyan Coyotes
- PeteZahHutt
- GoodTimeWithScar
- Ryguyrocky
- InTheLittleWood
Aqua Axolotls
- Hbomb94
- 5up
- GeminiTay
- Antfrost
Blue Bats
- Quig
- Preston
- awesamdude
- TheOrionSound
Purple Pandas
- Krtzyy
- Sneegsnag
- Ponk
- Kara Corvus
Pink Parrots
- Fruitberries
- Tommyinnit
- Jack Manifold
- ConnorEatsPants
Viewers can choose any of the teams to watch during the event. Readers should check the official MCC 20 Twitter account and other verified sources for more information. In the meantime, it's just a waiting game as there are only a couple of days left for the event.