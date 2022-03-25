When is the next Minecraft Championship (MCC)? Date, time, full teams, and all you need to know

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20 is right around the corner. After being absent for three months, the event is finally slated to return and pit the best of the best against each other. The MCC 20 is the 20th mainline event and 24th overall event for the game and will be part of Season 2.

There are 10 teams and 40 competitors overall. Many of the competitors are among the best that the game has to offer. Here's the date, time, full roster of competitors, and everything else players might need to know about the event.

Minecraft Championship 20: A complete guide

The MCC 20 is scheduled to be held on March 26, which is just two days away. MCC 20 will officially begin at 8.00 pm GMT. In other time zones, that will be:

12.00 pm PST

2.00 pm CST

9.00 pm CET

1.30 am IST

5.00 am JST

It is a highly anticipated event that will be streamed in official capacities for fans all over to watch their favorite Minecraft players go head-to-head.

The teams are often a big draw for fans. Watching the game is fun, but it's significantly more fun when players that are beloved are involved.

Unfortunately, that doesn't involve one of the most popular players ever. Dream, in a shocking announcement, said he would not be participating this year. It's the first mainstream event he has missed.

However, despite Dream's absence, the teams are still stacked and full of great Minecraft players to watch. The teams are as follows:

Red Rabbits (Image via MCC)

Red Rabbits

vGumiho (will be substituting for Sapnap on the original roster)

Seapeekay

Nihachu

Eret

Orange Ocelots

Punz

Purpled

ElainaExe

CaptainPuffy

Yellow Yaks

Illumina

SB737

Falsesymmetry

cubfan135 (subbing in for Rendog)

Lime Llamas

TapL

Wilbur Soot

Shubble

Tubbo

Green Geckos

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

CaptainSparklez

Smajor

Cyan Coyotes

PeteZahHutt

GoodTimeWithScar

Ryguyrocky

InTheLittleWood

Aqua Axolotls

Hbomb94

5up

GeminiTay

Antfrost

Blue Bats

Quig

Preston

awesamdude

TheOrionSound

Purple Pandas

Krtzyy

Sneegsnag

Ponk

Kara Corvus

Pink Parrots

Fruitberries

Tommyinnit

Jack Manifold

ConnorEatsPants

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



…I'm sure it'll be fine We sat down with the head of GDL to see how Operation: Floatation is getting on.…I'm sure it'll be fine We sat down with the head of GDL to see how Operation: Floatation is getting on.…I'm sure it'll be fine👀 https://t.co/NqjSVHQBU4

Viewers can choose any of the teams to watch during the event. Readers should check the official MCC 20 Twitter account and other verified sources for more information. In the meantime, it's just a waiting game as there are only a couple of days left for the event.

Edited by Siddharth Satish