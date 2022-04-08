Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21: Next tournament date announced

The Minecraft Championship is back with their 21st tournament. They started the year strong with a great MCC 20 tournament with many Minecraft stars competing against each other. Once again, they took Twitter by storm as they announced the date of their next event.

Fans of the game and several Minecraft streamers and content creators were ecstatic as the date of the next event was announced on the official Twitter handle. The MCC 21 will be held on April 30, three weeks from now. They also mentioned that their teams would be announced next week, where fans would see their favorite content creators teaming up with each other.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



Teams will be announced next week We’ll be back in the Decision Dome on Saturday 30th AprilTeams will be announced next week We’ll be back in the Decision Dome on Saturday 30th April👑Teams will be announced next week✌️ https://t.co/na6ehURti6

People react to the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21 date announcement

As the event is famous across the Minecraft community, fans and content creators were both super excited to see the next event coming soon. They flooded the tweet posted by the official MCC account with their reactions.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @MCChampionship_ This is the one right guys it has to be the one @MCChampionship_ This is the one right guys it has to be the one https://t.co/CUTdt4OXi5

Ranboo, a world-famous streamer, humorously expressed his last ounce of hope of winning the next MCC. He posted a sad photo and mentioned that this time he should win. The official MCC account also replied to the tweet, asking if he was okay.

Ranboo was recently added to the MCC event but has no wins under his belt yet.

Antfrost, another well-known streamer, expressed his excitement about the next MCC. He is frequently seen with BadBoyHalo, Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, and Dream in several videos and on the Dream SMP server as well.

OwengeJuiceTV @OwengeJuiceTV @MCChampionship_ Well done MC Championship Twitter this was a well announced tweet well done @MCChampionship_ Well done MC Championship Twitter this was a well announced tweet well done

Seapeekay @Seapeekay @MCChampionship_ LETS GOOOO I MADE THE VIDEOOO @MCChampionship_ LETS GOOOO I MADE THE VIDEOOO

In addition, thousands of fans and other content creators also replied to the official MCC tweet date announcement. Fans are always waiting for the event as they get to see their favorite streamers compete against each other in the popular sandbox game. They expressed their excitement to see MCC 21 coming on April 30.

The Minecraft Championship is a famous event where several well-known content creators and streamers play several custom-made minigames and gather points to win the event. Each team has four members, with a total of 10 teams competing against each other, with the top two teams entering the final round. The whole event was created and looked over by Noxcrew and Smajor.

