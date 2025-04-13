Minecraft fans share first impressions on Vibrant Visuals upgrade

Minecraft fans were delighted by some announcements during the Minecraft Live event. The developers announced many new items and features coming to the game soon. Some highlights of the event include Ghast variants, the locator bar, biome-specific animal mobs, and other improvements. However, something many players did not expect was the announcement of the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade that improves the game's visual elements.

A Minecraft player named u/Moist-Librarian5822 posted on the game's subreddit, showcasing the preview version of the shaders running on Xbox Series S. The user said that the title ran decently at 40 FPS to 60 FPS, depending on the region they were in. Since it is still in Preview, there will be some optimization issues.

Reacting to the post and the improved visuals, u/Xenotrickx asked what the set render distance in the gameplay was. The original poster had not replied to the comment, as of writing.

Another user, u/Shack691, said they got 60 FPS on high settings with max render distance on a PlayStation 5.

u/Tyran_Cometh pointed out that Mojang Studios has to do something with the clouds, as they do not look good with the improved world. They appear like an overlay image in a 3D world. The original poster agreed with the comment.

Meanwhile, u/BolunZ6 said the developers mentioned that clouds would be improved with the addition of volumetric clouds in their place. However, it seems they have not worked on it for this snapshot. As the name suggests, a volumetric cloud has a more realistic and 3D appearance than the clouds the game currently has.

u/Chozen_Wuone said they also tried the Vibrant Visuals upgrade on their Xbox Series S and found the game lagging slightly. They added that while they do enjoy the improved look of the game, which is a great start for Vanilla shaders, Mojang Studios needs to do a lot more to improve it further.

Exciting things coming to Minecraft

The happy ghast will be coming to the game soon (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Live 2025 event added plenty of new content to the game. From new mob variants to the long-awaited firefly bush and other ambiance effects, Mojang Studios has ensured that every item in the update adds something substantial to the title. However, the announcement of the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade had players more excited than anything else.

The beta version of the Vibrant Visuals upgrade is finally out, and players have been sharing their experiences with it. With each new snapshot, the developers will make the upgrade better and more optimized. Apart from this, the locator bar and ghast variants are also coming to the blocky world.

