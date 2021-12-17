Minecraft fans and streamers react as BTS announces new Minecraft concert

A few hours ago, the famous K-Pop group BTS made an announcement about their concert in Minecraft. Minecraft became the first game to hit 1 trillion views on YouTube.

Since its humble beginnings in 2011, Minecraft has had a growing community of players. Content creators have uploaded millions of videos of the game to YouTube. On December 15, Minecraft videos hit 1 trillion views collectively on the platform.

BTS joined the celebration of the milestone by giving a musical performance at the end of YouTube's Escape2021 event. The K-Pop band performed two of their top songs, 'Butter' & 'Permission to Dance'. There was a grand stage created for the band, and there were many famous Minecraft streamers present in the concert as audience.

Reactions from fans and streamers on the first ever BTS Minecraft concert

Many fans of Minecraft and BTS had an excited reaction towards this concert. GeorgeNotFound was one of the Minecraft streamers present at the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Many fans of BTS were extremely surprised to see their favorite K-Pop band perform their songs inside Minecraft. They expressed their sheer delight and enthusiasm on the social media platform while posting various screenshots and screen grabs of the event. Some even compared their dance in Minecraft concert to the one they did in the actual music video.

ChimChim⁷🌌 @chiminchi95 @bts_bighit when Jin said “you’ll be seeing us like you never seen us before” yeah this is not what I was expecting @bts_bighit when Jin said “you’ll be seeing us like you never seen us before” yeah this is not what I was expecting https://t.co/ZxS8kSfV5Y

mon⁷ @knjgIoss @bts_bighit never thought i’d see this in my life @bts_bighit never thought i’d see this in my life

∞⁷ @purpleheartemji @bts_bighit This was sooo soo good!! Also, please they did the dance break 🙌🏼😂💜 @bts_bighit This was sooo soo good!! Also, please they did the dance break 🙌🏼😂💜 https://t.co/Yu0KjiqORp

jaeha⁷ @feed24x7 @bts_bighit When the quality is 144p but you’re Kim Taehyung @bts_bighit When the quality is 144p but you’re Kim Taehyung https://t.co/Lx25rcwY7M

Some fans excitedly compared Kim Taehyung, one of the BTS singers, to his Minecraft character who performed in the concert. The singer's avatar seemed true-to-life, and he was easily one of the more recognizable faces on stage.

Overall, it was a brilliant show where BTS performed their top songs right at the end of YouTube's Escape2021 event. They tweeted and posted the video at the same time on December 17, after Escape2021 ended.

