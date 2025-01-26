 6 Minecraft features desperately in need of an update 

Minecraft has innumerable features to such an extent that it isn't possible for everyone playing the game to know all of them. Mojang has added a lot to the game in 15 years, but there are still some features that leave a lot to be desired. This list will go over a few such features while discussing what could be done to bring out their whole potential.

These updates could make some of Minecraft’s lesser-used features more engaging and important. Apart from adding decorative options, new tools, and crafting recipes, improving the functionality of existing items would make them more rewarding to use.

Let’s take a closer look at six Minecraft features that could desperately use an update. These small changes and additions could make the game even more fun for newcomers and veterans alike.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal opinions and unrestrained enthusiasm.

6 Minecraft features that desperately need a makeover

1) Spyglass

Spyglass could do more in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The spyglass is a nifty tool for zooming in on distant objects — crafted with one amethyst shard and two copper ingots. But, let’s be honest, it could do more! What if you could place the spyglass down as a decorative block? It would be a perfect addition to a pirate ship or an explorer’s base builds.

To make things even more exciting, how about a new sniper bow? This could be crafted using a bow and a spyglass, combining long-range precision with some satisfying archery mechanics. A sniper bow could bring a whole new layer of strategy to combat and exploration.

2) Glow berries and sweet berries

Glow berries have so much potential (Image via Mojang Studios)

Glow berries and sweet berries are handy as food, but that's far from their full potential. Glow berries already double as a light source, so why not take it a step further? They could be used to craft glow berry jam, which not only satiates hunger but also glows faintly in the dark.

Sweet berries could get a jam too! Both jams could be used to make bouncy jam blocks, perfect for creative builds and fun contraptions. And let’s not forget pies — like a Redditor suggested — adding berry pies would make these items even more versatile and delicious.

3) Echo shards

A new armor in Minecraft would be cool (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/Funnyfunnymath)

Echo shards are mysterious items found in ancient cities, currently used to craft recovery compasses. While that’s useful, these shards could offer so much more.

For example, echo shards could be integrated into armor trims, giving players a new way to customize their gear.

Also, how about echo armor? A Redditor had discussed this idea recently. This special armor could have unique properties, such as sound-based abilities, making it a game-changer for exploration and combat.

4) Rabbit’s foot

Rabbit's foot could be a really good item (Image via Mojang Studios)

The rabbit’s foot is a rare item obtained from rabbits, primarily used in brewing. Unfortunately, it’s not the most exciting material, but what if the rabbit’s foot had a new purpose?

Say “Hello” to rabbit boots! These could be crafted with a rabbit’s foot and other materials, allowing players to jump higher or move faster. This would make exploring hilly terrain or evading mobs a breeze. Plus, it would finally give players a reason to seek out and collect rabbit’s feet.

5) Fletching table

This block should be upgraded in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The fletching table is a job site block that turns unemployed villagers into fletchers, but that’s about it. This block could be so much more! How about adding archery-related functions?

The fletching table could be used to craft unique arrows, like explosive or freezing ones. It could also be the exclusive crafting station for the sniper bow mentioned earlier. These updates would make the fletching table a must-have for any serious archer.

6) Suspicious sand and gravel

They could be so much better in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Suspicious sand and gravel are fascinating but underutilized blocks. Found in various Overworld structures, they can be brushed to reveal loot like pottery sherds. However, they’re quite rare which limits their usefulness.

To make these blocks more exciting, they could be made more common and offer a wider variety of loot. For example, brushing suspicious blocks could yield saplings, allowing you to obtain wood even in desert biomes. Expanding the loot pool would encourage players to explore and interact with these blocks more often.

