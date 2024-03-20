Minecraft finally adds an exploration map for upcoming trial chambers

Minecraft has released a new preview that adds the much-needed exploration map to help players find trial chambers. These are palatial structures that house the newly added hostile mob breeze, as well as the vault and trial key. Since the spawn locations for trial chambers are random, they can be found on deeper levels.

Finding one of these structures involved tedious digging. However, the exploration map gives structure to locating them, making it much more fun.

Minecraft adds an exploration map for trial chambers

Trial chambers (image via Mojang Studios)

The latest preview of Minecraft now allows players to get an exploration map that guides them toward a trial chamber's location. Without it, there is no other way of even remotely locating this structure. As such, players had to keep digging downward until they came across a trial chamber in the past.

The process of obtaining the locator map is just like getting the map for the woodland mansion. You need to find a village and trade with its cartographer until they level up to journeyman. The trial chamber's exploration map can be then acquired from this entity.

Players can play the preview version of the game by installing the preview version of the game. Even Minecraft Pocket Edition users can download and try the latest experimental features.

The trial chamber locator map is a welcome addition, given that Mojang Studios has made trial chambers rarer, going by the released snapshot featuring the locator map. So finding one of these structures right now by chance is highly unlikely.

The breeze in trial chambers (image via Mojang Studios)

Each trial chamber houses a vault that can be opened by using the trial key. Doing so can yield the newly added heavy core block. This item can be used with the breeze rod (obtained by killing the breeze mob) to make a newly added weapon; the mace.

Apart from the addition of the exploration map and other new content, Mojang Studios has tweaked some existing features such as the wolf armor and armadillo. The latest snapshot offers a few bug fixes and some UI changes as well.

Minecraft is seeing a ton of alterations and new content before the official Minecraft 1.21 update drops. New blocks, weapons, and even mobs have been added to the game.

For anyone interested, the patch notes for the preview discuss all the changes brought by this title's latest preview version.