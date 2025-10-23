Minecraft From The Caves mod guide

Minecraft From The Caves is a new horror mod that was released in September, 2025. Since the sandbox's most popular mod genre is horror, the community has created countless new third-party features for it. What makes From The Caves unique is that it is a unique blend of classic Herobrine and a cave dweller. Additionally, it adds other spooky features as well.

Ad

Here are some of the major details about the Minecraft From The Caves mod and how to download the mod.

Features and download guide for Minecraft From The Caves mod

What does the Minecraft From The Caves mod offer?

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

Minecraft From the Caves mod introduces a mysterious stalking entity that can haunt you during underground explorations, and can also stalk you on the surface.

The mod currently has two phases that unlock new events and challenges as you delve deeper and progress in a world. Modder has stated that there are two more phases under development.

The entity can interact with objects in your world, altering blocks, triggering buttons and levers, building, and more. One of the first signs of its existence is that it will remove your torches, give you the darkness effect, and attack you a few times. However, the creature will be so quick that you might not be able to catch it.

Ad

The first time you encounter it, it won’t stay confined to the caves, but rather start climbing out, as though you have awakened something you never supposed to. It’s unique in many ways, setting it apart from the typical horror mod cave dweller.

From phase two, the creature can start spawning on the surface, placing mysterious signs saying "Right behind" and appearing behind you. When the flesh, the creature looks like a slightly larger form of Steve, but its head is sliced and separated vertically from between. The face will be pale white, with wide eyes staring into nothing.

Ad

Apart from this, players will also encounter horrific cows with the same set of wide human-like eyes, changing their stance and standing on two legs, then moving around as if they are in god mode.

The mod also contains various structures that you can explore, some of which will have detailed lore about the custom world the modder has created, and the mysterious entity that haunts you.

How to download and install Minecraft From The Caves mod?

Ad

From The Caves can be easily downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/mininotprime)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Minecraft From The Caves mod:

Ad

Download and install Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to CurseForge and search for the From The Caves mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Make sure to download Geckolib to run this mod properly. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root game directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the title's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Create a new world when the game opens, and experience the horror mod.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!