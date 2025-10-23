What's new with zombie horses in Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem?

The Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem drop is set to introduce an array of new features and gameplay changes, including the much-awaited nautilus mob and the spear weapon. Apart from those, the update will also bring a major overhaul to zombie horses, significantly improving their functionality and spawning.

Here's everything new with zombie horses in Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem.

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem drop introduces major changes to zombie horses

Zombie horses will receive an array of features in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update is set to introduce many new features to the game, including mobs such as the nautilus, as well as the much-awaited spear weapon. Apart from adding new items, the developers have also planned major changes for existing gameplay mechanics. Among other things, the zombie horses are set to receive a major overhaul in terms of their spawning and behavior.

One of the highlights of the update for the zombie horses is that the mob can now spawn naturally in plains and savanna biomes in darkness. Earlier, players had to use spawn eggs or the /summon command to obtain the mob. Now, it will spawn like its regular variant, allowing players to finally access the mob without using commands and in survival worlds.

The Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem will spawn the zombie horse with a mounted zombie (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

However, the zombie horse will not spawn alone. It will appear with a zombie wielding an iron spear, creating an entity known as the zombie horseman. When the mob is mounted by the zombie, it is hostile. Once the zombie has been defeated, players can tame and ride it like a regular horse.

Additionally, the zombie horse in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem drop is now set to burn in sunlight. If it is eliminated, the mob is set to drop 2-3 rotten flesh alongside a chance to drop red mushrooms. Apart from this, it can no longer sink in water, making it a great way to traverse water bodies with ease.

Use armor on the zombie horse during daytime to prevent it from burning (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Players will also be able to tempt and heal the zombie horse using red mushrooms, making it an important item when managing the mob. Once tamed, gamers can equip it with a saddle and horse armor just like the regular variant.

If players equip horse armor on the zombie horse, it no longer burns in sunlight. This allows it to be used during the daytime as well. Apart from these functional changes, the mob is set to receive a new texture. The earlier light green asset has been replaced by a darker and more fitting shade that encompasses the nature of the mob.

With so many major functional and visual changes planned for the zombie horse in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem, it comes as no surprise that gamers are excited. While Mojang has given no official date, our sleuths deduce that the game drop could make its way in December 2025 and let players enjoy this overhaul and yearn for the mines in style.

