How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview

Mojang has just released the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview on October 22, 2025. This build includes improvements to features of the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem drop, allowing gamers to test out the new mobs and items ahead of their release. Additionally, it also addresses existing bugs and performance issues that were persistent in the game.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview.

Note: The 1.21.130.22 beta and preview build is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. This build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

Guide to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview for all supported platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download and check out the modifications to the nautilus in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview on your Xbox consoles if you have an internet connection. Alternatively, you can play this preview build if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription (regular or the Ultimate edition).

Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview for your Xbox console:

Head to the Xbox Game Store or your Game Pass Library on your preferred console. Open the game library and navigate to the search bar. Now, look for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview edition is listed, select it and click on the "Install" button. Next, wait for the required game assets to be successfully downloaded and installed. It is recommended to keep your console turned on and maintain a stable internet connection to prevent the preview installation files from becoming corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview to check out the latest changes made to the spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview on your PlayStation 4/5 console to test out the latest modifications to Mounts of Mayhem by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Make your way to the left sidebar and navigate to the "Preview" button. Now, find and click on the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on the console). Once done, choose the "Download" button, and wait for the required preview files to get installed on your console. Additionally, it is recommended to make sure that the console has a stable internet connection during installation and is not turned off to prevent file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview to check out the new features of the Mounts of Mayhem drop ahead of its release (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mobile gamers can also enjoy these beta and preview builds for their devices, allowing Pocket Edition players to try out the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview on compatible Android and iOS devices.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview on your supported Android or iOS mobile devices:

Android

Open the Google Play Store application on your preferred Android device. Navigate to the Minecraft page or search for the game in the application's search bar. Once located, scroll down to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" prompt. Now, wait for the beta build files to be downloaded and installed on your device. Once done, this will replace the installed release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the App Store and then open the Minecraft preview's listing link. It is recommended to ensure there are free slots available for signing up for the build. If none are available, you will have to circle back on the first of the next month to try your luck. Sign up for the beta and preview using your registered Microsoft account. Now, wait till you receive an email on your linked ID with links to access the preview build. Next, open the email and select the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can just click and follow the attached link to open it on the TestFlight app. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device. If you are an existing Preview user for iOS, simply open the TestFlight app and hit the update button next to the listing. Once updated, you can now try the new features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview

Additionally, iOS players are recommended to play the preview build at least 1-2 times a month to retain access. Since spots are very limited, access is revoked after an extended period of inactivity. Logging in periodically ensures that you can keep enjoying future preview builds without needing to register or wait for spots again.

Most Android and iOS devices have automatic updates enabled to ensure the installed apps are always on the latest versions. However, if this is not enabled or you prefer to queue the update manually, simply do so by heading to the individual app store (Android/iOS).

The "Open/Play" button will be replaced by an "Update" prompt. Simply tap it and wait for the update to complete. Once done, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview on your device.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview and check out the latest gameplay changes to mobs and items of the upcoming update if you have a copy of the Bedrock Edition installed on your preferred Windows device.

However, if you do not have the game purchased or installed on your PC, you can get it from the Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store. Once obtained, install the launcher in your preferred file directory and log in with your bound Microsoft account.

After the launcher is set up and you're logged in, follow these steps to try out the latest features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Make your way to the Microsoft Store to manually queue the installation of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview version like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.20 beta and preview installed, you will need to queue the update from the Microsoft Store manually.

Open the Microsoft Store app library on your preferred Windows device and manually queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview by following these steps:

Head over to the tab marked 'Games' from the left sidebar on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games on your PC. Next, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait while the preview files are installed. You can check the blue ring next to it for a progress update and estimate. However, if you do not see the "Update" button next to the game's Preview listing, click on the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the window. This will result in a force check for all available updates on your device and locate them.

Apart from updating through the Microsoft Store, you can also use the installed Xbox application on your PC to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview.

Launch the application and navigate to the left sidebar, and find the list of your installed games. Once located, select the Preview edition from the list and tap on 'Manage'. Next, hit the "Update" button at the top to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview. Once done, you can try out the changes to the zombie horse, spear, or nautilus with ease.

For new beta edition players

You can use the official game launcher to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview and check out the changes to Mounts of Mayhem(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time installing Preview builds on your Windows device, you will need to install the official game launcher to dive into the host of new features introduced in the 1.21.130.22 beta and preview. Log in with your bound Microsoft account and choose Minecraft Bedrock from the list on the left sidebar.

Once done, follow these steps to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview successfully:

Make your way to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release," located next to the green "Play" button in the middle. Next, click on this drop-down to expand and open the list of available installation options. Make sure to select the "Latest Preview" option just below it. Once selected, choose the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview.

Installation of the preview build might take some time since getting all the assets ready takes a while. Once done, check out the host of new features and changes to various gameplay aspects ahead of their release in upcoming drops and updates.

