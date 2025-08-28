Minecraft FTB Ultimine mod guide

Minecraft Java Edition has all kinds of mods that can either add new in-game features or improve the game by optimizing it in the background. Some mods help you survive and progress much easily in the game. One such mod is called FTB Ultimine, which enables you to use tools on multiple blocks in one go.

Ad

Here is more about the FTB Ultimine and how to download it for Minecraft.

Features and download guide for FTB Ultimine Minecraft mod

What does the FTB Ultimine offer?

FTB Ultimine auto selects multiple blocks for you to interact with at one go (Image via CurseForge/FTB)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

FTB Ultimine is a great Minecraft mod that will auto-select a bunch of blocks for you to interact with. If you want to harvest all the crops at once, or mine a small section of a cave, or even chop an entire tree in one go, this mod gets those jobs done.

Ad

Trending

When the mod is installed, you need to press the tilda button (the one right below your escape button, beside the number 1 button), to activate the Ultimine mod. After that, you will see that a white outline forms around blocks. The white line determines how many blocks will be affected if you perform an action with your tools or hands.

For example, if you look at a patch of wheat crops that are ready to be harvested, the FTB Ultimine will automatically detect these crops and create a white block outline. After this, if you harvest one crop, the entire field will be instantly harvested, and you will receive all the crops and extra seeds.

Ad

If you want to change the number of blocks the mod selects, you can keep holding the tilda button along with the left shift button, and then scroll with your mouse. This will change the method by which the mod selects which blocks to choose.

How to download and install the FTB Ultimine mod for Minecraft?

FTB Ultimine can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/FTB)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the FTB Ultimine mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Forge or Fabric for the game version 1.21.1. Head to CurseForge and either search for FTB Ultimine Forge or FTB Ultimine Fabric mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.21.1 as of now. Also, download and install the FTB Library Forge or FTB Library Fabric mod for the 1.21.1 game version. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Forge or Fabric 1.21.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start mining and breaking a bunch of blocks in one swing using the mod. Don't forget to activate the mod by pressing the tilda button.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!