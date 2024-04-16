Minecraft gets new UI animation for entering the Nether and End dimensions

Minecraft is getting a host of new features with the list getting longer and longer by the day. As players prepare for the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang Studios has improved the experimental features with the release of 1.20.5 pre-release 2. While this Snapshot brings many bug fixes and improvements, the change that caught everyone’s attention was the UI animation when players enter the Nether and the End.

Here’s everything about the changes in the animation and the other improvements that come with the pre-release 2.

Minecraft gets new UI animation

The new Nether portal animation (Image via Mojang Studios)

For years, Minecraft had the same animation for the Nether and End Portal. To clarify, the change comes in the animation when the player travels to the other dimension. So when someone stands inside the Nether or End portal in the updated version, they will see a different animation.

Coming to the Nether portal animation, the color has been tweaked. The animation looks brighter and more vibrant in color. The pixel blocks have also been changed. The boxes are now rectangular compared to the square in the previous animation.

The End portal animation has also been tweaked and there is a noticeable difference between the new and the old one. The most prominent difference is the increased particles of different colors. So players will find the animation denser and slightly more colorful. Instead of the blue color dominating the screen, the teal color has taken its place.

The End portal animation

While these are all minute changes and tweaks, it shows the studio is revamping even the smallest aspects of the game as it prepares for the final release of the 1.21 update. Many new changes have already been added, most notably the trial chambers and everything that comes with it.

Another interesting change with the 1.20.5 pre-release 2 is the Shear Brilliance advancement. Mojang Studios introduced four new advancements mostly centered around the armadillo and the wolf, and one of them was called Snip It! However, that has been changed to Shear Brilliance with this update.

Apart from these changes, the game got a few bug fixes and technical changes. Players can get the latest snapshot and try it. Just ensure the download is in a separate folder to avoid crashes and errors.

