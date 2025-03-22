  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft ghasts are getting an update after five years

Minecraft ghasts are getting an update after five years

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Mar 22, 2025 22:35 GMT
Ghasts finally receive new features and variants in Minecraft. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft || Mojang Studios)
Ghasts finally receive new features and variants in Minecraft. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft || Mojang Studios)

Mojang announced new ghast features and variants coming to Minecraft in the next game drop. These features were recently announced in the first Minecraft Live of 2025. This means one of the scariest Nether mobs will finally be receiving major updates after nearly five years.

Ad

Here are all the new ghast features and variants Mojang announced for Minecraft's upcoming summer game drop.

sk promotional banner

New features that ghast received in Minecraft after many years

New ghast variants

New ghast variants will soon be added to Minecraft. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft || Mojang Studios)
New ghast variants will soon be added to Minecraft. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

For over 15 years, Minecraft only had one ghast mob. It was a hostile creature that spawned in the Nether and shot fireballs at players.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the next game drop, however, Mojang will add two new ghast variants that look adorable and are friendly. These two ghasts are called: ghastling and happy ghast.

Ghastling is a baby version of a happy ghast that grows from a dried ghast block. The dried ghast block generates near Nether fossils, found in Nether's Soul Sand Valley biome. Once obtained, this block needs to be submerged in water for several in-game days. After that, it converts into ghastling.

Ad

If players feed ghastlings enough snowballs, it will turn into a happy ghast. A happy ghast is an opposite version of a regular Nether ghast. It will have a smile on its face and fly around the player as a pet.

Dried ghast block

Dried Ghast is a new block found in the Soul Sand Valley near fossils. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)
Dried Ghast is a new block found in the Soul Sand Valley near fossils. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Dried ghast is a new block that will be found near Nether fossils that are generated in Soul Sand Valley. If players want to explore new ghast variants, they will have to obtain this block first.

Ad

The dried ghast block will be smaller than regular full blocks and essentially look like a tiny ghast with a frown and four tiny tentacles on either side. This block can be obtained by breaking it with any tool or hand. It will be considered an uncommon block in Minecraft.

The block can be placed in a one-block hole and submerged in water for a few in-game days. Eventually, it will convert into a ghastling.

Ad

This block becomes the second ghast-related item that players can get from the Nether, apart from the existing ghast tear.

Ghast harness

Happy ghast will be able to wear harnesses that allow players to control and fly the mob. (Image via Mojang Studios)
Happy ghast will be able to wear harnesses that allow players to control and fly the mob. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since regular ghasts were so hostile, it was out of the question for players to ride the creature around the Nether. Recently, however, Mojang found a way to let players ride ghasts.

Ad

The ghast harness is a new feature that will be added to Minecraft with the upcoming game drop. This is essentially a new exclusive saddle that can only be applied on the happy ghast. The harness allows players to ride the happy ghast and fly around the world.

The new item can be crafted using three pieces of leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color. This will be the first saddle-like item that can be crafted by players in Minecraft.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी