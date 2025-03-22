Minecraft ghasts are getting an update after five years

Mojang announced new ghast features and variants coming to Minecraft in the next game drop. These features were recently announced in the first Minecraft Live of 2025. This means one of the scariest Nether mobs will finally be receiving major updates after nearly five years.

Here are all the new ghast features and variants Mojang announced for Minecraft's upcoming summer game drop.

New features that ghast received in Minecraft after many years

New ghast variants

New ghast variants will soon be added to Minecraft. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft || Mojang Studios)

For over 15 years, Minecraft only had one ghast mob. It was a hostile creature that spawned in the Nether and shot fireballs at players.

With the next game drop, however, Mojang will add two new ghast variants that look adorable and are friendly. These two ghasts are called: ghastling and happy ghast.

Ghastling is a baby version of a happy ghast that grows from a dried ghast block. The dried ghast block generates near Nether fossils, found in Nether's Soul Sand Valley biome. Once obtained, this block needs to be submerged in water for several in-game days. After that, it converts into ghastling.

If players feed ghastlings enough snowballs, it will turn into a happy ghast. A happy ghast is an opposite version of a regular Nether ghast. It will have a smile on its face and fly around the player as a pet.

Dried ghast block

Dried Ghast is a new block found in the Soul Sand Valley near fossils. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Dried ghast is a new block that will be found near Nether fossils that are generated in Soul Sand Valley. If players want to explore new ghast variants, they will have to obtain this block first.

The dried ghast block will be smaller than regular full blocks and essentially look like a tiny ghast with a frown and four tiny tentacles on either side. This block can be obtained by breaking it with any tool or hand. It will be considered an uncommon block in Minecraft.

The block can be placed in a one-block hole and submerged in water for a few in-game days. Eventually, it will convert into a ghastling.

This block becomes the second ghast-related item that players can get from the Nether, apart from the existing ghast tear.

Ghast harness

Happy ghast will be able to wear harnesses that allow players to control and fly the mob. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since regular ghasts were so hostile, it was out of the question for players to ride the creature around the Nether. Recently, however, Mojang found a way to let players ride ghasts.

The ghast harness is a new feature that will be added to Minecraft with the upcoming game drop. This is essentially a new exclusive saddle that can only be applied on the happy ghast. The harness allows players to ride the happy ghast and fly around the world.

The new item can be crafted using three pieces of leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color. This will be the first saddle-like item that can be crafted by players in Minecraft.

