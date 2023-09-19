Minecraft Giant Alex: Story behind the popular Creepypasta

Minecraft has been around for over a decade now, and its community has cultivated plenty of spooky stories surrounding the game. Herobrine was created and became so popular that Mojang cracked jokes about the creature in patch notes, but it isn't the only creature made by the community. Take, for example, Giant Alex, a towering and bloodied version of Steve's companion.

Written by the Creepypasta author Tolyanich sometime around 2020, Giant Alex is (as the name suggests) a 12-block-tall version of Alex featuring a bloody and decayed texture. The strange mob is allegedly only found with certain in-game settings and in certain game seeds and possesses strange powers.

Although much of the background information surrounding how this Minecraft Creepypasta was written isn't known, here's everything we know about this fictional mob.

What is Giant Alex in the Minecraft Community?

An alleged sighting of Giant Alex posted by Tolyanich, the Creepypasta's author (Image via Tolyanich/Creepypasta Wiki)

As with effectively all Creepypastas, Giant Alex began as a story. This particular case was written by the Russian Minecraft YouTuber Tolyanich (Толяныч), who has created dozens of videos showcasing spooky mobs that he has allegedly seen within Mojang's sandbox title.

According to Tolyanich's story, the Minecraft content creator spotted the towering and eerie mob in Java Edition 1.12.2 with Optifine installed. The render distance for chunks was set to six, the fog distance was set to 0.2, and the seed 7778749381209293789578 was used. After traveling a short distance, Tolyanich claimed to see the massive version of Alex looming in his periphery.

Another alleged Giant Alex sighting, according to Tolyanich (Image via Tolyanich/Creepypasta Wiki)

Tolyanich's story states that Minecraft fans should swim to the mainland and check for this creature in swamps, forests, and snowy mountain biomes. The mob was allegedly spotted by an unknown player who had converted the phrase "death Steve" into a numerical value and then placed it in the seed generator.

Giant Alex purportedly stays in the viewing angle of a player's screen and leaves large 3x2x2 as she walks. She also is said to stalk players and make strange walking sound effects that don't appear in subtitles. Tolyanich also stated that getting too close to Giant Alex will crash a player's game client, much like Herobrine would.

Like any urban legend or Creepypasta, the initial story of Tolyanich sighting Giant Alex took a life of its own after its 2020 debut. More content creators such as DanKud, WildDogXD, and Nikita Berg posted their own videos claiming to have seen Giant Alex in the following months, and comment sections were flooded with people claiming to have encountered the mob as well.

Through word of mouth, Minecraft fans expanded upon the lore set forth by Tolyanich, giving Giant Alex different origins, powers, and background stories. Some players claim that the mob was intentionally placed in the game by Mojang, and others state that she is a companion of other Creepypasta characters like Herobrine and Entity Zero.

The additional lore and added powers didn't take long to get a bit wild, with video commenters claiming that Giant Alex had taken over their computers, appeared in real life, or hurt actual people. Obviously, any story like Giant Alex will always be taken on by the Minecraft community, and some individuals will make even more zany claims than the original story put forward.

Although this story has taken a life of its own among younger fans of the sandbox game, it's pretty clear that, like other Creepypastas, Giant Alex was likely fabricated either in vanilla Minecraft or through the use of mods. The low render distance and a large amount of fog make it quite easy to create a large version of Alex with blocks or to use commands to generate it with a specified texture.

Players claim to be stalked by Giant Alex in Minecraft without the specified world seed (Image via Creepypasta Wiki)

Sure, Giant Alex is certainly not a real aspect of the vanilla game, but that hasn't stopped the community from running with the story. In addition to players claiming to have seen the mob themselves, many modders have even created Giant Alex mods that make the creature an actual in-game mob that you can encounter and battle.

All in all, it's always interesting to see how the creativity of a single player can eventually become something much more than ever expected. This speaks not only to the creativity of the Creepypasta's creator but of Minecraft's community as a whole and their willingness to bring a silly horror story to life.