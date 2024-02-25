Minecraft Goatman mod: All you need to know

Not many people would consider Minecraft a horror game. Only the ones who have been chased by the Warden in complete darkness can understand the scary elements of the game. But with the Goatman mod, you can turn Minecraft from a peaceful and calming game to a horror-fest survival one. The mod pack comes with the cave-dwelling goat-man that hunts blocky people at night.

The Goatman mod in Minecraft has been developed by FlamcO4 and Swayle, and it is available to download from Curseforge. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Minecraft Goatman mod

The Goatman mod brings a new Dweller into Minecraft. The Goatman is a large and dangerous hostile mob that will hunt you down. The mod places you in a watchtower in a dark and desolate forest space. Right off the bat, as you start the game, you can hear ominous sounds coming from the darkness.

The darkness and snowfall make it almost impossible to see anything more than two or three blocks in any direction. The game's atmosphere makes the entire experience horrifying.

Your goal is to escape the campsite. While it might sound easy, getting away from this dangerous place requires you to first collect a few items, such as some weapons that can be enhanced with the best enchantments, food, a crafting table, minerals, and anything that would help you defend against the Goatman.

The ambiance of the mod adds to the horror (Image via YouTube/Swayle)

The most terrifying aspect is the blood-curdling noises that frequently come from the surroundings, along with a voice that tells you the Goatman can see you. Whenever you hear “I see you” from the Goatman, you need to hide somewhere, or it will start attacking you.

The campsite has a lot of houses and structures that you can explore to find rare loot, food items, and other crafting materials. Thankfully, there are some villagers in these houses as well, so you are not all alone. But do not get your hopes up, as these villagers cannot help you much in surviving the night.

The best strategy for winning this Minecraft mod would be to be fast in collecting the basic and important resources, finding iron and diamond first to make armor and not weapons. Remember, the Goatman is very powerful so offense is not a great strategy.

Another important thing worth mentioning is that this mod is only available for Forge mod-loader and not Fabric loader. The developer has not said anything about a potential Fabric release yet.