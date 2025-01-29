  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft golden carrot guide: Recipe and uses

Minecraft golden carrot guide: Recipe and uses

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jan 29, 2025 10:16 GMT
Golden carrots are one of the best food items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
Golden carrots are one of the best food items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, players will need to eat decent food items to keep themselves healthy to survive. One of the best food items in the game is a golden carrot, which is a delicacy players can craft or find while exploring the world. It is considered one of the best food items and used by many experts and veterans of the game.

Here is a complete guide on golden carrots in Minecraft.

sk promotional banner

Everything to know about golden carrots in Minecraft

Golden carrot crafting recipe and other methods to obtain it

Golden carrots can either be crafted using gold nuggets and a carrot or can be bought by a farmer (Image via Mojang Studios)
Golden carrots can either be crafted using gold nuggets and a carrot or can be bought by a farmer (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

To craft a golden carrot, players will need eight golden nuggets and one carrot. The crafting configuration is as shown above. Golden nuggets can either be made by placing a gold ingot in the crafting slot, from chest loot in structures, or from Nether gold ore blocks. Players can also create massive carrots and gold farms to make golden carrots their staple food item.

also-read-trending Trending

Additionally, a golden carrot can be obtained from a master-level farmer for three emeralds.

Golden carrots can also be found in structures like Ancient City, Bastion Remnants, Ruined Portals, and Trial Chambers.

How to use golden carrots

Golden carrots can be used to replenish hunger bar, feed horses for breeding, or make potions of night vision (Image via Mojang Studios)
Golden carrots can be used to replenish hunger bar, feed horses for breeding, or make potions of night vision (Image via Mojang Studios)

Golden carrot is considered one of the best food items in Minecraft owing to0 its hunger and saturation replenishment ratio. Although it only replenishes three hunger bar points, it restores 14.4 saturation points, which is an invisible energy bar that gets used for various activities before the hunger bar. Hence, eating golden carrots can let players do intense activities for longer periods before they start losing hunger.

Another great use for golden carrots is to tame, breed, lure, and grow horses, mules, donkeys, and rabbits. Players can create a horse farm and keep various horses in their possession by breeding them using golden carrots. They can also bring a mule to their world using the food item since they can only spawn when a horse and a donkey breed with one another.

Lastly, golden carrots can be used to brew potions of night vision. It needs to be mixed with an awkward potion to get the night vision effect. As the name suggests, this potion lets players see clearly even in darker areas. It also removes the underwater fog and shadows.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी