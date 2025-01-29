Minecraft golden carrot guide: Recipe and uses

In Minecraft, players will need to eat decent food items to keep themselves healthy to survive. One of the best food items in the game is a golden carrot, which is a delicacy players can craft or find while exploring the world. It is considered one of the best food items and used by many experts and veterans of the game.

Here is a complete guide on golden carrots in Minecraft.

Everything to know about golden carrots in Minecraft

Golden carrot crafting recipe and other methods to obtain it

Golden carrots can either be crafted using gold nuggets and a carrot or can be bought by a farmer (Image via Mojang Studios)

To craft a golden carrot, players will need eight golden nuggets and one carrot. The crafting configuration is as shown above. Golden nuggets can either be made by placing a gold ingot in the crafting slot, from chest loot in structures, or from Nether gold ore blocks. Players can also create massive carrots and gold farms to make golden carrots their staple food item.

Additionally, a golden carrot can be obtained from a master-level farmer for three emeralds.

Golden carrots can also be found in structures like Ancient City, Bastion Remnants, Ruined Portals, and Trial Chambers.

How to use golden carrots

Golden carrots can be used to replenish hunger bar, feed horses for breeding, or make potions of night vision (Image via Mojang Studios)

Golden carrot is considered one of the best food items in Minecraft owing to0 its hunger and saturation replenishment ratio. Although it only replenishes three hunger bar points, it restores 14.4 saturation points, which is an invisible energy bar that gets used for various activities before the hunger bar. Hence, eating golden carrots can let players do intense activities for longer periods before they start losing hunger.

Another great use for golden carrots is to tame, breed, lure, and grow horses, mules, donkeys, and rabbits. Players can create a horse farm and keep various horses in their possession by breeding them using golden carrots. They can also bring a mule to their world using the food item since they can only spawn when a horse and a donkey breed with one another.

Lastly, golden carrots can be used to brew potions of night vision. It needs to be mixed with an awkward potion to get the night vision effect. As the name suggests, this potion lets players see clearly even in darker areas. It also removes the underwater fog and shadows.

